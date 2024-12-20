Curt Cignetti’s ideal Kurtis Rourke replacement has already visited Indiana
Curt Cignetti was a transfer portal merchant this time last year. As he was putting his team together after taking the Indiana job, he was very active in the portal. He brought in 30 transfers coming into the 2024 season.
Of his additions, the biggest one was Kurtis Rourke, formerly of Ohio University. In one year, Rourke went from MAC player of the year to potential draft pick and led the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff.
So it shouldn’t be a surprise if Cignetti turns to the portal for the second-straight year for a quarterback. And he’s already zeroing in on one.
California quarterback Fernando Mendoza is on Cignetti’s shortlist. Mendoza has already visited Bloomington, but according to On3 ($), hasn’t made any headway since, partly due to finals week.
On3 speculates Georgia could get in on trying to win over Mendoza, but as of now, it looks like Cignetti and the Hoosiers are in the lead.
Curt Cignetti can capitalize on the transfer portal again if he nabs Fernando Mendoza
Because of his eye for talent in quarterbacks that land in the transfer portal, Cignetti could see Mendoza as the best fit for the Hoosiers. This season in Cal’s first in the ACC, Mendoza threw for over 3,000 yards with 16 touchdowns.
While Cal didn’t have a particularly promising season, he showed a lot of upside this season, even leading Cal to nearly beating Miami in the beginning of the season.
Cignetti could lean on under-the-radar prospects. It worked with Rourke and could be his secret weapon. Mendoza isn’t a top prospect like John Mateer, Kaidon Salter or even Darian Mensah. But he can produce.
Indiana does have two young prospects that backed up Rourke in Tayven Jackson and Tyler Cherry. But experience is key. Mendoza will have two years of eligibility so that will give Cignetti a player to build around while also being able to come in as a starter day one.
I’m not saying it’s guaranteed Mendoza ends up in Bloomington. But Cignetti is jumping in the deep end when it comes to dabbling in the transfer portal. Mendoza could be the perfect replacement after Rourke’s dominant season.