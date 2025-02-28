Inside the NBA keeps Ian Rapoport, Jordan Schultz feud alive

If you haven't already seen, there was a bit of scuffle at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. No, it wasn't between two players but instead between two media members. In fact, two very well-known NFL insiders.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was reportedly "verbally accosted" by Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz on Wednesday at a local Starbucks. League security was called and is investigating, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

What became dubbed "The Thrilla in Vanilla (Latte)" erupted on social media and, frankly, probably blown way out of proportion because of how unusual the story was. Rapoport addressed the incident on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday.

“So, last night when it all broke, everyone in the world texted me, wanting to know details,” Rapoport said. “And it was all out there. Florio basically wrote the whole thing, so there’s not much to add. And then I woke up this morning, and everyone in the world has texted me."

'Inside the NBA' gets in on Rapoport-Schultz beef

Of course, when there's something to laugh at in the NFL, the NBA can't help but get in on the action. The "Inside the NBA" gang led their show with a brief segment poking fun at the Rapoport-Schultz beef with Charles Barkley going to bat for the former.

Charles always has my back. Appreciate you, my guy. https://t.co/EhPTOfmUqF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2025

"I got Ian in this one," Barkley declared if there were ever to be a formal bout between the two media members.

"Charles always has my back," Rapoport wrote on X later Thursday night. "Appreciate you, my guy."

He also made a "statement" on Barkley's support on NFL Network's coverage of the combine. Joking about the coverage of the incident and taking a little jab at his collegue's Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith.

From our NFL Combine coverage: My statement on Charles Barkley and Inside The NBA pic.twitter.com/mrdbYbv4Sj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2025

"I have always respected Charles Barkley," he said. "He is a gentleman. He is a scholar, and he is the best basketball player on that set. That's all I really have to say."

Schultz, of course, had to get his two cents in on the gag. He quoted the video of Barkley and said, "If only Charles knew who called security, he would've had this same reaction along with my guy Shaq."

He attached a separate clip from the show where Barkley joked with O'Neal about Los Angeles Police being called to handle an incident between the Clippers and Houston Rockets in 2018.

If only Charles knew who called security, he would've had this same reaction along with my guy Shaq 😂😂 https://t.co/kHtKPsEkzN pic.twitter.com/FFweeaobGx — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 28, 2025

I don't think many if any fans had this on their bingo cards for the NFL offseason. But, nevertheless, it happened and it's probably all people are going to be talking about for the next couple news cycles. Brace yourselves.