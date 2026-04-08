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Inside the Masters Par 3 Contest: The wholesome tradition players don’t want to win

The Masters Par 3 Contest is Augusta’s most wholesome tradition, and the only one where winning might actually be a mistake.
ByMegan Melle|
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The Masters - Par Three Contest
The Masters - Par Three Contest | Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • The Masters Par 3 Contest features players and past champions competing on a nine-hole course with family acting as caddies.
  • A long-standing superstition warns that winning the Par 3 Contest could jinx a player's chances at winning the Masters.
  • The tradition offers a rare glimpse of Augusta National's most joyful moments, with players often prioritizing family and preparing mentally for the weekend.

When I was pregnant with my first baby, I opened a tiny Masters caddie bib as a gift: last name stitched in Augusta green, sized for a one-year-old. One year later, I squeezed my chubby toddler into it on Masters weekend. Because if there’s one thing you learn watching the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National, it’s this: There’s nothing cuter than a kid in a caddie bib.

Every year, players and past champions walk this low-stakes nine-hole exhibition with family members acting as caddies. Kids and grandkids, wives and girlfriends all dressed in those same oversized white bibs. PGA Tour pros chasing waddling toddlers, kids tending flagsticks, taking swings. It’s chaotic, it’s wholesome, and it’s somehow the most human Augusta ever feels.

You remember the moments: Jack Nicklaus’ grandson, Gary Nicklaus Jr., acing the final hole in 2018 (with Gary Player and Tom Watson cheering). Frankie Fleetwood “trying my hardest” to reach the green. Scottie Scheffler with his son, Bennett. Rory Mcilroy with his daughter, Poppy. Max Homa and his son, Cam. The Par 3 is one of Augusta’s most joyful traditions.

And yet, it’s also wrapped around one of golf’s strangest superstitions. No one has ever won both the Par 3 Contest and the Masters in the same year, which is why it’s the one thing players (probably) don’t want to win.

What is the Masters Par 3 Contest?

On the Wednesday before the Masters Tournament, players and past champions take on a nine-hole course that's officially known as the, you guessed it, Augusta National Par 3 Course. Wives, girlfriends, children and relatives serve as caddies in this laid back exhibition of sorts that was designed as a prelude to the tournament. It’s relaxed, the stakes are low, and the moments (and photographs) are cherished.

Why players don’t actually want to win the Par 3 Contest

Whether coincidence or superstition, one fact has held since 1960: No player has ever won both the Par 3 Contest and the Masters in the same year. Call it a curse or just a statistical oddity, but players are aware of it. That’s part of why it feels so loose. According to the Masters, many players won’t even post a score, opting instead for a leisurely walk or letting their kids or spouses take shots, tap in putts or try to find the green. So whether by design or by tradition, it’s the only place at Augusta that winning isn’t always the point. 

How players approach the Par 3 Contest strategically

For all the smiles and viral moments, Wednesday at Augusta is still part of a routine. The Par 3 Contest comes less than 24 hours before the Masters begins, and most players treat it accordingly.  Some who play aren’t really playing. They’re staying sharp with wedges and putters, soaking in the atmosphere and getting off the course without taking much out of the tank.

“I like the idea of going out there and trying to make six-footers or eight-footers where it sort of meant something, which I think helps get you better prepared for Thursday,” said former PGA Tour pro and golf analyst Andy North at a media call. “I thought it was a nice day to kind of put the final touches on your preparation for the week and hopefully got you in a good frame of mind going forward.”

Letting a kid swing or a spouse tap it in isn’t just part of the moment though, it can be the point. “It’s really good to get your mind off things and realize what’s important,” Jon Rahm told ESPN’s Marty Smith in 2022.

“You’ve really gotten a chance through television to see [the fun of the day],” said Scott Van Pelt a few years back. “It’s such a great snapshot of what the place feels like on Wednesday, and it’s so unusual that the day before one of the four most important rounds of the year that you just totally take your foot off the gas and smile and have a laugh.”

And still, every year, someone wins it anyway.

Every player to win the Par 3 Contest

For 65 years, the Par 3 Contest has crowned. Here’s a complete look at who has won the event.

Year

Winner

1960

Sam Snead

1961

Deane Beman

1962

Bruce Crampton

1963

George Bayer

1964

Labron Harris, Jr.

1965

Art Wall, Jr.

1966

Terry Dill

1967

Arnold Palmer

1968

Bob Rosburg

1969

Bob Lunn

1970

Harold Henning

1971

Dave Stockton

1972

Steve Melnyk

1973

Gay Brewer

1974

Sam Snead

1975

Isao Aoki

1976

Jay Haas

1977

Tom Weiskopf

1978

Lou Graham

1979

Joe Inman, Jr.

1980

Johnny Miller

1981

Isao Aoki

1982

Tom Watson

1983

Hale Irwin

1984

Tommy Aaron

1985

Hubert Green

1986

Gary Koch

1987

Ben Crenshaw

1988

Tsuneyuki Nakajima

1989

Bob Gilder

1990

Raymond Floyd

1991

Rocco Mediate

1992

Davis Love III

1993

Chip Beck

1994

Vijay Singh

1995

Hal Sutton

1996

Jay Haas

1997

Sandy Lyle

1998

Sandy Lyle

1999

Joe Durant

2000

Chris Perry

2001

David Toms

2002

Nick Price

2003

Padraig Harrington, David Toms

2004

Padraig Harrington

2005

Jerry Pate

2006

Ben Crane

2007

Mark O’Meara

2008

Rory Sabbatini

2009

Tim Clark

2010

Louis Oosthuizen

2011

Luke Donald

2012

Padraig Harrington, Jonathan Byrd

2013

Ted Potter, Jr.

2014

Ryan Moore

2015

Kevin Streelman

2016

Jimmy Walker

2017

CANCELED

2018

Tom Watson

2019

Matt Wallace

2020

CANCELED

2021

CANCELED

2022

Mackenzie Hughes, Mike Weir

2023

Tom Hoge

2024

Rickie Fowler

2025

Nicolas Echavarria

When is the 2026 Masters Par 3 Contest?

  • Wednesday, April 8
  • Noon ET
  • Augusta National Golf Club
  • Coverage airs on ESPN from 2-4 p.m. ET, with streaming available on ESPN+, Masters.com and the Masters app

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