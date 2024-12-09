Insider plants seeds for Anthony Davis trade request once LeBron retires
The future of the Los Angeles Lakers may not be as crystal clear as some may have hoped.
The team could face a reality without all-star big man Anthony Davis once LeBron James retires, according to one Lakers reporter.
During a live stream, Jovan Buha of The Athletic hinted at the idea that Davis's days in Los Angeles may be numbered once James decides to retire.
"But I wouldn't say it's inconceivable that he asked out, but I think he's been pretty happy in LA and I think he's aware of LeBron's plans. I also think if he wants out, I think the Lakers should just honor that because it's like, at that point, if LeBron retires, maybe it is best to rebuild and just keep your picks, and then maybe at that point, they have kept their picks and just kind of punted on this season and next season. But I think if I had to lean one way, I'd probably lean toward AD staying, but I would not be surprised if he asked out," Bua said.
Could Anthony Davis request a trade once Lebron retires?
Since joining the Lakers in 2019, Davis has been instrumental to the team's success. He was critical to their championship run in 2020 and continues to shine, averaging 27.5 points,11.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game this season, solidifying his dominance on both ends of the floor.
He has shown to be the guy the Lakers must build around when James retires; however, his willingness to stay may hinge on the Laker's ability to field the contender in the post-LeBron James era.
James, who turns 40 at the end of the year, averages 23.0 points per game and has shown he can still perform at a high level this late in his career at the same time, he has shown signs of gradual regression this season.
James signed a player option with the Lakers until 2025-2026 and made it clear back in November that he doesn't have many years left in him.
For now, the 13-11 Lakers must continue to maximize both Davis and James 'time together in hopes of winning another championship.
After a great start of the season, going 10-4, the Lakers have struggled to find some consistency under Redick and must find the right spark to save their season.