Internazionale vs. Arsenal: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
Arsenal lost again in the Premier League last Saturday as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St James' Park. However, it is back to Champions League action for the Gunners this week as they take on Inter Milan.
Arsenal's Premier League chances might be over
Mikel Arteta's side are on a poor run of form in the Premier League. They have lost two and drawn one of their last three games. Their defeat to Bournemouth was thought to be a bump in the road as William Saliba was sent off in that match. However, Arsenal have not improved since. They did then draw with Liverpool, but this was followed by the defeat to Newcastle.
The Gunners are now fifth in the Premier League and seven points behind the leaders Liverpool. This is a lot to make up despite it still being early in the season. Arsenal's title hopes could already be over and their best chance of silverware could be the domestic cup competitions or the Champions League.
Arsenal's record in Europe so far this campaign has been very good. They drew with Atalanta in their first game, but this was followed by wins against Paris Saint-Germain and Shakhtar Donetsk. They are currently ninth in the new expanded format. This is just one place behind the top eight teams that will qualify automatically for the round of 16.
View on Inter Milan
Inter Milan is currently second in Serie A and just one point behind Napoli — who are top of the table. They have four wins and just one draw in their last five games in the division. Simone Inzaghi's side are also seventh in the Champions League.
They managed a 0-0 draw with Manchester City in their opening Champions League game. Inter have since gone on to beat both Red Star Belgrade and BSC Young Boys in the competition.
Inter have an impressive roster that includes ex-Arsenal player Henrikh Mkhitaryan. They also have former West Ham United and Stoke City forward Marko Arnautovic. Inter's star man is their captain Lautaro Martinez who has scored six goals in 13 games in all competitions so far this season.
Team news and predicted lineups
Arteta will likely make a few changes from his side that lost to Newcastle last weekend. It would be a brave call but 17-year-old, Ethan Nwaneri, could start.
Arsenal predicted lineup: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Merino, Rice, Saka, Nwaneiri, Trossard, Havertz
Inter beat Venezia 1-0 last weekend, so Inzaghi will probably field a similar side again. However, Hakan Calhanoglu could come into the side after impressing off the bench.
Inter Milan predicted lineup: Sommer, Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Zielinski, Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Thuram, Martinez
Historical context and prediction
Arsenal and Inter have met twice before in the Champions League during the 2003/04 season. The Gunners lost 3-0 at Highbury but went on to win 5-1 at the San Siro.
Inter have a home advantage this week, and Arsenal are in poor form. Therefore, the Italian side should win 1-0.
How to watch Inter Milan vs. Arsenal
Inter will take on Arsenal at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The match can be streamed on Paramount+.