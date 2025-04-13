Internet’s best reactions to The Masters: Rory McIlroy owes fans one for all the stress

Rory McIlroy threw the golf world on a rollercoaster and then cranked the speed up to ludicrous. At the end of it all, breathless and teary-eyed, he was The Masters champion. Finally!
McIlroy is now the first European to ever complete the career Grand Slam. And, fittingly, he tied the biggest first round deficit for a winner of The Masters and became the first golfer to win it with four or more double bogeys.
The journey McIlroy took to this triumph is best experienced by living through the fans on social media who were absolutely losing their minds throughout.
Rory McIlroy fans saw it coming from a mile away...
Even before Sunday got underway, McIlroy fans were bracing for drama.
And they were right to worry...
McIlroy's day got off to a horrible start. He double-bogeyed on 1 and spent the rest of the front 9 clawing his way back.
The tension was palpable for Rory and just about everyone at Augusta and online.
Despite the rough start, McIlroy had a comfortable lead four-shot lead going to the back 9.
The Masters had many more ups and downs in store...
If you turned off the TV and assumed that he'd close things out in comfortable fashion, you don't know Rory. His fourth double bogey of the weekend at 13 had everyone biting their fingers. A bogey on 14 sent the golf world into a panic.
For a few holes there, McIlroy and his fans were in a dark place. Fans of Happy Gilmore will get this one:
Fans of Rory will get these ones:
McIlroy let Justin Rose and Ludvig Åberg catch up as he came up to No. 15...
And then Rory hit The Shot
Presented without comment:
This about sums it up:
The "if Rory wins" loomed large. Still, he followed that up with a gorgeous shot on 17 to set up a putt for birdie.
All that was left was to take care of business. Nothing special, just finish.
There McIlroy was, facing one five-foot putt for glory...
Aaaaaaaaaaaaaand, he missed the putt!
The miss forced a playoff with Justin Rose. After Rose just missed a long putt for birdie, McIlroy again just needed a short putt for glory...
And this time he did it, much to the delight of his fans and respect from his haters:
The Rory McIlroy experience summed up in one NSFW meme
It was in the bag and then it wasn't. And then it was again. The ups and downs, the agony and ecstasy, it all led to a Green Jacket.
And hey, if McIlroy can overcome his demons, others can too!
We all deserve a day off after living through that. The wild swing of emotions and enormous tension was too much to bear at times. Honestly, it's a wonder McIlroy could walk when it was all over.
Then again, when you're walking towards a green jacket, you've got to be floating on air.