Iowa State sends Cinnamon Roll to Pop-Tarts Bowl Valhalla after win: Best memes, tweets
The Pop-Tarts Bowl delivered fireworks before we even got to the main event which, of course, is the postgame celebration and the eating of the mascot. Iowa State and Miami scored a combined 59 points in the first-half of a back-and-forth shootout and were ready for a complete fireworks show in the postseason matchup.
Miami QB Cam Ward, however, drew the ire of many as he made the decision to opt-out at halftime, sitting out for the second half of the game. That put a halt to some of the fireworks and, more importantly, allowed the Cyclones to overcome a 31-28 halftime deficit to score a late touchdown and pick up the 42-41 win.
Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht was named the Player of the Game and, as such, was given the distinct honor of choosing which Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot would be sacrificed to the giant toaster and eaten by the Cyclones in celebration. His decision: Frosted Cinnamon Roll!
The "Follow Your Dreams" sign is exactly the macabre touch that I want when we're talking about the new era of edible mascots in college football.
Cinnamon Roll Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot sacrificed for Iowa State win, greater good
Naturally, the consuming of the Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot, in addition to the decision between three flavors in the game's second year in existence and all of the other touches that were added this year, had college football fans on social media in love with everything about this game.
We even got some awesome (or entirely disgusting) pregame love from another bowl game, the Duke's Mayo Bowl, who started off Pop-Tarts Bowl day with a mayo-dipped pastry. I'll pass on that, but we appreciate the effort.
It's also simultaneously hilarious and a bit terrifying to see the fans thirsty for Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot carnage, though that is what we're told the mascot lives for — to be eaten by the winning team.
This is what you were all thirsty and pining for though. The aftermath of the Cinnamon Roll Pop-Tart being eaten was anything but pretty but at least he died doing what he loved, I guess.
But there was one genius take I think we can all get behind:
If you were one of the many complaining about the blowouts in the first round of the College Football Playoff, imagine of how less keenly that'd sting if there was a Pop-Tarts mascot being consumed after the fact? Seems like we've found the cure for all of college football's problems.