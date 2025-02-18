Is Alabama still a 1-seed? Bracketology projections after latest AP Top 25 poll
Alabama was handed its fourth loss of the season over the weekend after falling to Auburn at home. There were a lot of NCAA Tournament implications on the line, including maintaining a No. 1 seed as well as potentially claiming the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.
After the AP top 25 poll was released on Monday, the Crimson Tide didn’t receive a first-place vote and dropped from No. 2 in the country to No. 4, behind Auburn, Florida and Duke. Despite the loss, Alabama is still one of the strongest teams in college basketball.
The Crimson Tide still have one of the most explosive offenses in college basketball, leading the country in points per game, averaging 90.3. It’s why they only fell down a few spots. And truthfully, they’re well ahead of any of the other teams behind them.
But after their latest loss, are the Crimson Tide still considered one of the top four seeds in the NCAA Tournament? Here’s where Joe Lunardi seeded the Crimson Tide in his latest Bracketology update.
Rightfully so, Lunardi still has the Crimson Tide as one of the top four teams in the NCAA Tournament. Lunardi even predicted they have a fairly easy pool to play against. They are seeded with No. 3 Kentucky, No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Houston.
The only team they’d have to worry about in the latest bracket prediction is possibly Creighton or Baylor in the second round. That said, they shouldn’t have any trouble before the Sweet Sixteen and possibly even Elite Eight.
Alabama, despite the loss, is still one of the best teams in the country. All of their losses are to ranked teams, sans an early-season, non-conference loss to Oregon. They’re one of the top teams in the SEC and truthfully one of the conference’s strongest.
The SEC is loaded in basketball this year with three teams locking down three of the four No. 1 seeds. It should make for an exciting March Madness. Which means don’t let a loss to a good Auburn team deter you from the Crimson Tide.
They could very much contend for the SEC tournament championship. The winner of the SEC tournament will most likely take the No. 1 overall seed, barring any major upsets during the tournament.
Alabama’s schedule to end the season couldn’t be tougher. They have No. 6 Tennessee and No. 1 Auburn on the road and have No. 2 Florida at home. Their other two games are ranked opponents as well.
If Alabama can end the season with three wins, they could absolutely solidify themselves with a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. If they fail to string together some solid wins to end the year, they could end up making their NCAA Tournament run harder than it should be.