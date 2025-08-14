Is Angel Reese working her way to a tumultuous offseason with the Sky?

Several analysts have put her in the conversation of the most popular and most valuable players in the WNBA. However, she has yet to back up that analysis herself through her play and conduct off the court. Now her team, the Chicago Sky may be looking to trade Angel Reese this offseason.

Reese has missed several games this season due to a lower back injury. It is her second straight WNBA season where she has not competed the entirety of the campaign. She also was injured and missed playing time during her time with the Rose Basketball Club with Unrivaled during the winter.

Now the question, should be what the Chicago Sky would wish to do with the two-time All Star. Some may think it would be crazy to trade or release her in the offseason. The team has won only one game in Reese's injury absence this season.

They still have a losing record in both of Reese's first two years while she is on the court. Despite her rebounding prowess, teams seem to allow the Sky offense to flow through Reese, which has led to several missed opportunities for points. She has a plus/minus of -187 for her career.

Being that injury prone in the early part of her career may also not be what the Sky need if they wish to turn things around for the franchise. And unlike Caitlin Clark, who still bring in crowds of children looking to meet and get an autograph, fans are not clamoring for Reese before games.

The investment in Angel Reese may not be worth what the Sky hope

Unlike Clark, who has been present on the bench for every Indiana Fever while she is injured, Reese has been noticeably absent during the Sky's last few games. It could speak to a growing rift between her and the organization.

Clark was present and a part of the Fever's Commissioner's Cup victory this past season. However, Reese has chosen to not be a part of the Sky and also chose to leave Miami during Rose BC's club championship during her Unrivaled season.

She does have a future and would be a huge trade asset for a team looking for a sixth player or starter if they were looking to trade her during this offseason.

Whatever is decided, there will be many opinions on what will happen to the forward. It may be headline news if the Sky decide to part ways after the season.