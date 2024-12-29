Is Davante Adams playing today? Latest Jets Week 17 injury update, fantasy replacements
While there were almost cetainly times that fantasy football managers thought Davante Adams would be a bust after being traded to the New York Jets, he's shown up when the lights have been the brightest in the fantasy playoffs. Adams has scored a touchdown in each of his last four games, has scored five TDs overall across that span, and has at least 15 points in half-PPR leagues in each of those weeks as well.
But now that we're at the fantasy championship for most leagues, Adams is currently listed as questionable in Week 17 for the Jets' matchup with the Bills. The veteran wide receiver is dealing with a hip injury that limited him in practice for New York throughout the week and has his playing status in doubt for Sunday's game.
If Adams played, it could be huge, especially with how getable the Bills defense has been. So that has fantasy managers and football fans alike wondering if Adams is going to suit up and what the latest injury update says about his status.
Is Davante Adams playing vs. Bills in Week 17?
It is trending for Davante Adams to play on Sunday against the rival Bills in Week 17 despite entering the game still listed as questionable. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported late on Saturday night that the Jets star receiver is expected to play as he eyes trying to catch Aaron Rodgers' 500th touchdown pass.
Having said that, we have seen some times in recent weeks that injury statuses can change when players get out to warm up and see how they feel. So while things are currently optimistic for Adams to play this week, it's still a situation that should be monitored until the official inactives are released.
Davante Adams fantasy replacements for Week 17
The status of Adams in Week 17 is huge for fantasy football managers, especially since he may have helped carry you to your championship. It is, however, a tricky proposition to replace him if he doesn't play against Buffalo considering that 10 teams will have already played by the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs on Sunday. But if you do need to replace Adams in your lineup, these players would make a ton of sense.
Fantasy Replacement
Matchup
% Rostered (ESPN)
Jalen McMillan (Buccaneers)
vs. Panthers
39.1
Brandin Cooks (Cowboys)
at Eagles
15.5
Wan'Dale Robinson (Giants)
vs. Colts
38
I am once again banging the drum to pick up Jalen McMillan this week. He's now the clear No. 2 target in the Bucs wide receiver corps and has four touchdowns across his last three games, including at least one in each matchup. That also comes while Baker Mayfield has targeted him at least six times in each of those games as well. He feels like a high-floor, high-ceiling play, especially with Sterling Shepard ruled out, you could take advantage of if Adams is out or you're worried about him.
Brandin Cooks could be extremely boom-or-bust against the stout Eagles secondary but, with CeeDee Lamb now going to IR, the veteran is now by far the top pass-catcher for the Cowboys offense. Do you trust him with Cooper Rush? That's the question to answer but the upside is there for Cooks to potentially get the lion's share of targets in the passing game and make a good bit of noise.
While having a player Drew Lock is targeting never feels great, Wan'Dale Robinson is worth considering, especially in PPR leagues. For one, the Colts secondary flat-out stinks, which could create opportunities. More than that, though, Robinson has been targeted 11, nine and 12 times in the past three weeks, respectively. While he has more than four catches in only one of those games, the opportunity there could indicate heavy usage and potential production.