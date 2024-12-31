Is Dorian Finney-Smith playing tonight? Update on newest Lakers forward
By Quinn Everts
The newest members of the Los Angeles Lakers, Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, have passed their physicals and are slated to make their LA debuts on Tuesday night, reports Shams Charania of ESPN.
Los Angeles will need their services, too, as the Lakers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, who currently hold the NBA's best record at 28-4, winning their last seven games.
Finney-Smith was being pursued by multiple teams around the NBA, and the Lakers won the bidding war for his servies. "DFS" is having the best shooting season of his career (43.5 percent 3-point) and has been one of the better perimeter defenders in the NBA for his entire career. Versus a Cleveland team with two All-Star level guards in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, the newly-acquired Finney-Smith won't have much time to ease into his new role with Los Angeles; he'll already be tasked with stopping a few of the NBA's hottest players.
Milton likely won't play as significant a role as DFS will, but that doesn't mean he'll ride the bench; Los Angeles could use some bench scoring, and Milton can likely still provide that. He's not going to be LA's sixth man or anything, but if the offense stagnates, he's a fine option for JJ Redick to ride with because of his crafty offensive game.
Dorian Finney-Smith is getting to know his teammates
Just because DFS has been defending Lakers star LeBron James for years... doesn't mean he knows him well. Apparently, Finney-Smith doesn't like talking to opponents, so he hardly spoke with LeBron during their previous matchups.
Honestly, that's a winning mentality. In today's NBA where everyone gets along, you must respect a guy who is there to win and doesn't care about chatting.