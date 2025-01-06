Is Dylan Harper playing tonight against Wisconsin? Latest injury update and timetable
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights hope they don't have to play another game without star guard Dylan Harper. The latest Big Ten injury report lists him as questionable going into Monday night's game against Wisconsin.
His "questionable" status is the bad news. The good news is that's not a definitve "out" as it was when Rutgers took on Indiana.
According to reporters at Jersey Mike's Arena, Harper was dressed and participating in warm ups. That's one positive sign for the Knights, but it doesn't guarantee the participation of the potential No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Harper missed Thursday's 84-74 loss to Indiana with an apparent illness. Details on that affliction are not know but he's clearly not entirely over it five days later.
It's important to have Harper in the lineup. He leads the Big Ten with 22.8 points per game. Along with fellow freshman phenom Ace Bailey, Harper has made Rutgers must-watch television. NBA draftniks are certainly tuning in to catch the young duo show off their skills.
Without Harper against Indiana, Bailey took center stage. In 38 minutes of action, he scored 39 points going 16-of-29 from the floor and 4-of-8 from distance. He grabbed eight rebounds as well.
Unfortunately, his efforts weren't enough to see off the Hoosiers. While no Rutgers player besides Bailey scored in double digits, Indiana had four players hit that mark led by Myles Rice's 21.
If Harper does play, he'll go up against Wisconsin guard John Tonje, another player making waves as a potential NBA draft prospect. The senior is averaging 18.6 points per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field.
Wisconsin and Rutgers will tip off at 7 p.m. ET on FS1. The Scarlet Knights are 8-6 but still has hopes of making waves in the Big Ten as their young stars gain experience. The Badgers are 11-3 and angling to join the hunt in the top half of the conference standings.