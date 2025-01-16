Is the Eagles field heated? What to know about Lincoln Financial Field in the snow
By Kinnu Singh
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field for a divisional round clash on Sunday.
Los Angeles was never expected to make it this far. The notion that the Rams would be among the final eight playoff teams was inconceivable after they lost four of their first five games, but Los Angeles won nine of their remaining 11 games and clinched the NFC West division.
The Eagles gashed Los Angeles’ defensive front for 255 rushing yards in Week 11, but the Rams used that loss as an inflection point in their season. The Rams will surely seek revenge in the playoffs, but the task ahead won’t be easy. With a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line, Los Angeles will have to battle the elements along with the grizzled and experienced Eagles’ offensive line.
Eagles-Rams could see inches of snow in divisional round
Meteorologists believe that the same weather conditions that are causing high winds in Southern California could trigger a snowstorm at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, according to AccuWeather.
Lincoln Financial Field is no stranger to snowy conditions. Since the stadium does not have a dome, there are other measures in place to help ensure the stadium’s natural grass field remains safe and playable when it snows. Lincoln Financial Field features 28 miles of heating pipes that are dug 11 inches deep and divided into six zones, per the team’s website. There are 24 soil thermometers that send readings to the boilers, which help heat the field to approximately 60 degrees.
Although forecasts project the temperature to be around 34 degrees on Sunday, a strong arctic front could cause temperatures to drop enough for several inches of snow, according to NJ.com’s Len Melisurgo. If that happens, the teams may have to play on a snow-covered field.
The Rams have weathered plenty of storms this season, from a slew of injuries to devastating wildfires, but it’s unclear whether the Southern California team could weather the snowfall.
Philadelphia’s passing attack could probably use favorable weather conditions after they struggled to find their footing in the wild-card round, but heavy snow would significantly favor the Eagles. The Rams rely move heavily on their passing attack, while Philadelphia opts for the rushing attack. The Rams’ defensive front struggled to stop Eagles running back Saquon Barkley in ideal conditions, and snow would only make the run game harder to stop.
There is currently a 61 percent chance of precipitation during the day and a 40 percent chance of snow at night, according to The Weather Channel. That could change drastically by the time the game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET.