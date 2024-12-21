Is George Pickens playing today? Steelers injury update vs. BAL and fantasy replacements
George Pickens might be a mercurial enigma but the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is also the driving force behind Russell Wilson and the team's passing offense. That has never been more evident than in the past two weeks when he's been sidelined with a hamstring injury and held out of action. Pittsburgh's offense has taken a dramatic step back, something they can't afford in a Week 16 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
In Week 11 when Pittsburgh narrowly topped rival Baltimore, 18-16, Pickens had a huge day at the office, catching 8-of-12 targets for 89 yards. So not having him against the Ravens could quite literally represent the difference between a win and a loss given how tight the margin was in the first meeting.
However, Pickens has been listed on the injury report all week while still dealing with the hamstring injury, putting his status for a Saturday rematch with the Ravens in doubt. Fantasy managers are surely waiting with bated breath to see if he'll play in Week 16, so let's check in on how fantasy football players should handle the Steelers pass-catcher with the latest injury updates on Pickens.
Will George Pickens play in Week 16 vs. Ravens?
George Pickens has been ruled out for the Steelers Week 16 matchup against rival Baltimore. While it was initially thought that by some around the team that Tomlin and Pittsburgh could be taking precautions with the star wide receiver, it appears that the hamstring injury is far more serious than previously believed.
Furthermore, this is bad news for the Steelers as they cling to the division lead in the AFC North over the Ravens. As mentioned, Pickens was dominant against Baltimore in the first matchup this season and Pittsburgh needed every bit of his contributions to squeak out a two-point victory. In the two games since Pickens got hurt, though, Russell Wilson is averaging almost four fewer yards per attempt and the passing offense has largely stagnated.
Thus, the absence of Pickens could be highly detrimental for the Steelers. It could also be detrimental for fantasy managers.
George Pickens fantasy replacements in Week 16
As we're in the midst of the fantasy football playoffs, Pickens is a crucial piece for many teams but not having him could hurt your chances of staying alive or even winning a championship. So let's take a look at some fantasy replacements that could be enticing, even if they may not have the whole upside of Pickens.
Fantasy Replacement
Matchup
% Rostered (ESPN)
Hollywood Brown (Chiefs)
vs. Houston (Sat.)
28.7
Romeo Doubs (Packers)
vs. New Orleans
42.2
Malik Washington (Dolphins)
vs. San Francisco
0.6
Jalen McMillan (Buccaneers)
at Dallas
31.1
Though his usage could be limited in his first game off of IR and with the Chiefs in the regular season overall, I'm intrigued by Hollywood Brown and believe he's worth a flier. The preseason buzz was that Kansas City was ready to make him the focal point of the passing offense. Who's to say that his activation won't make that immediate.
Beyond Brown and with a potentially higher floor, Romeo Doubs carries some risk but with real upside too. He's been boom-or-bust in the Packers offense but came out with a two-touchdown game last week. If he's healthy, I believe in him and the Green Bay aerial attack. Meanwhile, Dolphins rookie Malik Washington figures to take over a bigger role in Miami's offense with Jaylen Waddle not expected to play, this after three straight weeks with double-digit fantasy points in half-PPR formats.
Jalen McMillan should probably be your first target to add if he's available to replace Pickens, though. The matchup against a Cowboys secondary without Trevon Diggs combined with Tampa's propensity for giving up points could mean a pass-happy shootout. McMillan has 13 targets over the past two weeks and has notched 16.0 or more fantasy points in the past two weeks. The rookie appears to be breaking out and this matchup is juicy for him in Week 16.