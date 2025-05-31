Is Isack Hadjar already lining himself up to drive as Max Verstappen’s teammate?

The curse of the second Red Bull seat can't be ignored. It's not a myth by any means at this point — the car can't be tamed by just anyone.

But the light at the end of the tunnel could be (underline could be, it might be pure delusion) a new set of regulations to come in 2026. And when 2026 gets there, are we already seeing a campaign for another changing of the guard for who goes head-to-head with Max Verstappen?

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner had glowing comments for Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar in Spain on Friday. And they seem to indicate that he has caught his eye for a shot with Red Bull if the opening presents itself.

"I think he's been the most outstanding of the rookies. The expectation wasn't as high as he's delivered so far. He's been fast ... he's constantly delivered," said Horner to CANAL+.

"His future if he keeps performing as he is, is very bright," he added.

Isack Hadjar has the inside track to displacing Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull

It's important to remember that Red Bull has said Yuki Tsunoda will have the Red Bull ride for the remainder of the season. And as brutal as that team is with dropping drivers, I don't see them making two switches in one season.

Tsunoda isn't expected to live up to Verstappen at all. But he also should be the leading point-scorer of the young Red Bull trio since the swap was made.

In the last six races (when Lawson and Tsunoda were swapped):

Tsunoda (Red Bull) -- 7 points, best finish: 9th (finished 6th in Miami Sprint race)

Hadjar (Racing Bulls) -- 15 points, best finish: 6th

Lawson (Racing Bulls) -- 4 points, best finished: 8th

Tsunoda's results aren't horrifying like Lawson's were (albeit in two races). They are passable enough for many to not focus on how unexciting they are.

Hadjar, however, has definitely been the strongest rookie, as Horner said.

Since his season-opening disaster, Hadjar has finished 11th or better in all but one race and has qualified 7th or better three times, including a stunning P5 in Monaco. He's fresh off a P6 in Monaco that, yes, was assisted by the track and rules, but was impressive nonetheless.



Hadjar, besides outscoring Tsunoda, has outclassed Lawson in equal machinery. Across all qualifyings, races and a sprint, Hadjar is up 13-1.

He's quietly put himself in position to be the next in line to try his hand at the big boy Red Bull team ... but do you really want that these days? You certainly can't say no, but Hadjar should enjoy this 2025 season where expectations aren't so high. Every point he can manage is exciting for Racing Bulls.

The F2 runner-up in 2024, who has been known to show fire and emotion on the radio, has shown maturity and poise so far. If he can maintain that when Horner possibly gives him a call to pair with Verstappen, we may just see one day soon.