Is James Conner playing today: Cardinals Week 17 injury update, fantasy replacements
By Scott Rogust
The Arizona Cardinals looked to be building toward a playoff spot this season, as they at one point held first place in the NFC West. But going 1-4 in their return from a Week 11 bye officially sunk the Cardinals, as they are officially out of playoff contention. However, they can still play spoiler.
On Saturday night, the Cardinals are on the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams, who are looking to get closer to clinching the NFC West title. Arizona has the chance to make it more difficult for Los Angeles to win the division, and provide some hope for the Seattle Seahawks, who just beat the Chicago Bears in a 6-3 snoozefest on Thursday night.
For the Cardinals, however, there is uncertainty surrounding one of their top players on offense in running back James Conner. Conner is dealing with a knee injury that forced him to leave Arizona's Week 16 game against the Carolina Panthers. But, will Conner play on Saturday?
Is James Conner playing today in Week 17 vs. Rams?
According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, Conner is expected to play for the Cardinals on Saturday night against the Rams. Even though Arizona won't be in the playoffs, Conner is expected to play while not 100 percent.
Conner is facing a Rams rush defense that has allowed 131.4 rushing yards per game, which is the eighth highest average in the entire NFL. So it is a pretty favorable matchup for Conner, who is coming off back-to-back 100 rushing yard games against the Panthers and New England Patriots.
James Conner fantasy football replacements for Week 17
For those playing in meaningful fantasy football playoff games this week, you may be scared away by the fact that Conner will be playing at less than 100 percent. Of course, who could forget the possibility of Conner playing on a limited snap count.
Let's look at three feasible fantasy football replacements for Conner who have less than 50 percent of ESPN leagues
Fantasy Replacement
Matchup
% Rostered (ESPN)
Raheem Blackshear (Panthers)
at Buccaneers
2.7
Kendre Miller (Saints)
vs. Raiders
43.1
Ameer Abdullah (Raiders)
at Saints
31.1
If you wanted to take a gamble, Raheem Blackshear of the Carolina Panthers could be worthwhile. Early Saturday, the Panthers placed Chuba Hubbard on the injured reserve for the rest of the season due to a calf and knee injury. With that, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that Blackshear should split time with Mike Boone. Considering Blackshear is on Carolina's active roster, he could get the most work.
With Alvin Kamara once again ruled out by the Saints, Kendre Miller should be the lead running back. Last week, Miller admittedly struggled, taking eight carries for 15 yards against the Green Bay Packers, but that was an all-around awful performance by the Saints. But he should fare better against the Las Vegas Raiders defense.
Speaking of that game, Ameer Abdullah could be worth taking a flier on. Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Abdullah took seven carries for 38 yards and a touchdown, while also hauling in five-of-six targets for 47 yards. That should be welcome news for those of you in PPR leagues. Plus, Abdullah faces off against a Saints defense that allowed 188 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries.