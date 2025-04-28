Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight? Latest injury update for Warriors vs. Rockets, Game 4

The Golden State Warriors have officially listed Jimmy Butler as questionable ahead of tonight’s critical Game 4 matchup against the Houston Rockets.

Butler was ruled out just hours before Game 3 at Chase Center after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported he had "no mobility" to play basketball. He's currently dealing with the aftermath of his scary first-quarter fall in Game 2, which was later diagnosed as a left pelvic contusion centered around his largest glute muscle — an injury that ruled him out for the rest of that game.

His absence forced Steve Kerr to scramble, adjusting the Warriors’ offensive and defensive sets without their second scoring option — a gap that showed in their 109–94 loss.

Heading into Game 3, the Warriors anticipated Butler might be unavailable, and this time, they were ready.

Stephen Curry proved again that no defensive scheme can truly hold him down, delivering 36 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds in a game where Golden State never let themselves get buried.

One of the biggest questions coming in was how the Warriors would find reliable secondary scoring against a Rockets defense fixated on Curry. Gary Payton II stepped up, scoring 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting, while Buddy Hield caught fire off the bench with 17 points, including five made 3-pointers.

The Warriors finally found the depth scoring they desperately needed — and it kept their season alive.

Golden State’s decision Risk it or rest Jimmy?

Now, the Warriors face a tough decision.

Option 1: Rest Butler again, allowing him more time to heal and sticking with the momentum the Game 3 lineup created.

Option 2: Test Butler’s mobility pregame, and if he’s cleared, bring him back on a limited minutes role, hoping even a partial version of him can tip the scales toward a 3–1 series lead.

Butler has history with this kind of injury. In the 2023 playoffs with the Miami Heat, he suffered a similar glute injury against Milwaukee. He missed the end of Game 3, but returned in Game 4 — gutting through the pain and leading the Heat to a first-round upset.

If history repeats itself, Butler could once again be the x-factor in swinging a series when it matters most.

What's at stake tonight?

If Butler suits up — and if Curry continues his brilliance — the Warriors could take a commanding 3–1 lead over the second-seeded Rockets.

It’s a chance not only to complete another Butler playoff comeback story, but perhaps Stephen Curry’s final push for a championship window still slightly ajar.

Either way, the Warriors now control the momentum — and maybe, their destiny.