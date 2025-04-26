Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight: Latest injury update for Warriors vs. Rockets, Game 3

The Golden State Warriors will host the Houston Rockets in a pivotal Game 3 on Saturday night at 8:30 PM ET. With the series tied 1-1 and home-court advantage on Golden State's side, this is a prime opportunity for the No. 7 seed Warriors to take control of the series.

That said, it's unclear if the Dubs will be at full strength after Jimmy Butler suffered what ESPN's Shams Charania termed a "deep glute muscle contusion" in the first quarter of Game 2.

It occurred when Butler was accidentally undercut by Houston wing Amen Thompson on an attempted rebound.

Jimmy Butler hit the ground hard after being undercut by Amen Thompson 😳 pic.twitter.com/Icd2wBF50U — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 24, 2025

There has been plenty of blame thrown around (Draymond Green clearly pushes Thompson into Butler, so...), but there was no malicious intent here. Golden State has been a dominant force since the Butler trade, so his availability could very well determine the outcome of Game 3.

ESPN's initial report said Butler was in "serious jeopardy" to miss Saturday's game, but Steve Kerr issued some hope to the fanbase at practice on Friday.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend. If you hate it, share it with an enemy!

Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight in Warriors-Rockets Game 3?

Butler is officially listed as questionable, but Kerr expressed optimism in the 35-year-old's availability.

"I'm relatively optimistic," Kerr told CBS Sports. "I mean, Jimmy is Jimmy. We know he's willing to play through anything. So we'll see. This is a day-to-day thing, for sure, and we'll see how he feels tomorrow."

Stephen Curry took a similar fall in March, which Kerr used as a point of comparison for Butler's injury. Curry missed two games (and seven days), but that was the regular season.

"It's a pain-tolerance thing," Kerr said.

Knowing Butler, he can tolerate pain, especially when the postseason lights are on. Durability has not been a strength for Butler in recent years, but his toughness and willpower are well-documented. If he can play, he's going to, and the Warriors undoubtedly need Butler on the floor if at all possible.

Butler was off to the side at practice on Friday. Kerr evidently has two rotations prepared — one with Butler, one without him. Jonathan Kuminga has been at the center of controversy in recent weeks after suffering multiple DNP-CDs down the stretch of the season. He did not play for the Dubs in Game 1, but Kuminga logged 26 minutes after Butler's injury in Game 2, scoring 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

Kerr's reluctance to embrace Kuminga is understandable, but the 22-year-old will need to step up if Butler can't go Saturday evening. He remains one of Golden State's best scorers and one of the few players who can create advantages on offense besides Curry. This Houston defense is stout, however, so Kuminga needs to tighten the screws and bring his A-game. Whether he can is yet to be seen.

Ideally, Butler is able to suit up and shoulder a full workload in Game 3, as his presence dramatically changes the dynamic of this series. The Dubs are favorites with Butler in the lineup and underdogs with Kuminga. It's that simple.