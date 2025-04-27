Is Jrue Holiday playing tonight: Latest injury update for Celtics vs. Magic, Game 4

The Boston Celtics have officially listed Jrue Holiday as OUT for tonight’s critical Game 4 matchup against the Orlando Magic. Holiday, who missed Game 3 with a hamstring injury initially labeled day-to-day, will now sit for a second straight contest.

After already navigating Jayson Tatum’s absence in Game 2, Boston is watching its starting lineup slowly wear down in what’s become a physical, bruising series. Kristaps Porzingis took a shot in Game 3, catching an elbow from Orlando center Goga Bitadze that opened a bloody cut on his head. Porzingis returned after stitches — but didn’t exactly look any better coming out of the tunnel.

Orlando took full advantage in Game 3, grabbing a 95–93 win at home without having to face Holiday’s all-star defense. Jayson Tatum made a surprise return and delivered a monster night — 36 points and 9 rebounds — but he didn’t get nearly enough support. He was the only Celtic to score over 20 points.

Celtics injury concerns don't stop with Jrue Holiday

Adding to Boston’s injury concerns, Jaylen Brown is now listed as questionable with a right knee issue he’s been managing since before the playoffs. Brown also revealed he dislocated a finger on a flagrant foul committed by Cole Anthony during Game 3. While many players tough out finger dislocations, it’s the kind of injury that can easily affect shooting mechanics — especially for a scorer like Brown who relies on catch-and-shoot rhythm.

Brown was electric in Game 2 when Tatum sat, scoring 36 points and 10 rebounds on 63.2 percent shooting. Even in Game 3, he was efficient — 19 points on 50 percent shooting — but he wasn’t able to get off his usual volume of shots. If Brown can’t go, or is limited, the Celtics could face their biggest uphill battle of the series so far.

Meanwhile, Orlando’s injury report remains unchanged. Moe Wagner and Jalen Suggs, both lost to season-ending injuries during the regular season, are still out. But the Magic’s momentum is building. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combined for 61 of Orlando’s 95 points in Game 3 and have been relentless despite facing a 2–1 series hole.

If the Celtics enter Game 4 shorthanded again, and if Banchero and Wagner stay hot, Boston could find itself facing a tied series — and a lot more pressure than they bargained for.