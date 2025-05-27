Is Kayla McBride playing tonight? Latest injury update for Lynx vs. Storm

Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride has yet to make her season debut, as she has sat out due to personal reasons. That absence could end tonight, as McBride has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Storm. She made her return to Lynx practice on Saturday, indicating that her return was coming soon.

Minnesota Head Coach Cheryl Reeve expressed her excitement after McBride's first practice back. "We're happy to see her," Reeve said, according to Mitchell Hansen of Canishoops.com, adding, "We have a group that is always in a good mood and is in a good space. KMac adds to it for sure. It is good to have her back."

While the Minnesota Lynx have started their 2025 WNBA season with an undefeated record, they will surely be glad to have McBride back on the court. She had a dominant 2024 season, averaging 15.0 points per game in the regular season. She also played a massive role in leading the Lynx through the playoffs, where they eventually lost in the WNBA Finals to the New York Liberty. She averaged 36.5 minutes and 15.3 points per game throughout 12 postseason games.

How will McBride's return impact the Minnesota Lynx?

McBride's return adds a helping hand to the Lynx's other offensive weapons, like Courtney Williams, who leads the team in assists, and Napheesa Collier, who leads the team in points. We have also seen her influence things on the defensive end of the court with her consistent presence. Finally, in McBride's four seasons with Minnesota — during which she has started 140 regular season games — she has developed a leadership role that has likely been missed in the locker room early in 2025.

Nonetheless, even if McBride is unable to play tonight, the thought of her coming back soon should excite Minnesota fans, as their team is already off to a hot start this season. There is a lot of basketball left to play, and McBride's return will hopefully give Minnesota even more room to grow.