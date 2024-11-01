Is Lamar Jackson playing in Week 9 against Broncos? Ravens update, fantasy replacements
By Lior Lampert
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh claimed Lamar Jackson's absence from practice on Wednesday was rest-related. However, the star quarterback reportedly missed the team's following training session, casting doubt over his Week 9 status.
Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Jackson wasn't spotted practicing on Thursday. The signal-caller is listed on Baltimore's injury report due to knee and back issues. So, while Harbaugh says one thing, his designation says another. The Ravens' actions don't align with their head coach's public comments, making it hard to figure out the severity of the situation.
Is Lamar Jackson playing in Week 9 against the Broncos? Latest injury update on Ravens star QB
It remains unclear whether Jackson is legitimately hurting. Furthermore, whether the pain is enough to prevent him from playing in Baltimore's upcoming clash with the Denver Broncos is also murky. Harbaugh's coachspeak complicates matters even more, making this a situation worth monitoring.
Friday's practice will give us a better idea of if we should expect to see Jackson under center against the Broncos. He'll likely carry a questionable tag heading into the contest, even if he's a full participant. It seems more likely than not that he'll play, but it's not a sure thing, meaning the Ravens and fantasy football managers should have backup plans ready.
Below, we highlight three quarterbacks available in over 50 percent of Yahoo! fantasy leagues that would be viable alternatives should Jackson sit out against Denver.
Fantasy football QB replacements in case Lamar Jackson misses Week 9 against the Broncos
From Weeks 3-8, Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has quietly been the overall QB12 on a fantasy points-per-game basis (19.1). The first-year pro's rushing prowess offers an intriguing blend of built-in floor and upside. However, he's also coming along as a passer, throwing multiple touchdowns in three of his past four games. Facing Jackson's Ravens, who boast the NFL's stingiest run defense but the most porous secondary, the 24-year-old has an ideal matchup.
New Orleans Saints gunslinger Derek Carr seems set to return from an oblique ailment that caused him to miss the team's past three games. Luckily for him and fantasy managers in a pinch, the Carolina Panthers present a delectable and favorable comeback spot: Only the Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars have allowed as many passing touchdowns as the Panthers have this season (17). Moreover, Carolina ranks dead last in net yards gained per pass attempt (7.5). Carr should have no problem picking apart his NFC South rival.
Lastly, your favorite quarterback's favorite quarterback, Jameis Winston, is an easy plug-and-play option. The Cleveland Browns will host the Los Angeles Chargers, who have a stout defensive unit. Regardless, the one-time Pro Bowler's willingness to air it out makes him resistant to context concerns. He posted a top-10 fantasy finish in his first start of the year, throwing for 334 yards and three touchdowns. The 30-year-old makes for a fine replacement off the waiver wire in a game in which he figures to be throwing the ball a lot.