Is Lexi Thompson on pace for KPMG Women's PGA Championship surprise?

Every once-great golfer probably still has a few great rounds and tournaments left in them. This weekend, one semi-retired golfer on the LPGA Tour may be proving just that: Lexi Thompson.

Last season, Thompson surprised the golf world by announcing she would no longer compete in a full schedule on tour. But Thompson still ranked in the top 10 entering the weekend at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. And after shooting a 2-under 70 on Friday, she's put herself within striking distance of the leader entering the weekend ahead of a critical third round.

Thompson was bogey-free until the final hole on the day. Entering the weekend, the 11-time LPGA winner is currently four strokes behind the leader, Jeeno Thitikul, who is at 6-under.

Thompson had three birdies on the round. She also had many strong par saves that have allowed the veteran to have a chance entering this weekend. On the 10th hole, she was able to save par after an impressive up and down out of the bunker. On the par-5 14th, she saved par from 5 feet out.

Lexi Thompson turning back the clock at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Thompson is no stranger to big-time golf and may strike fear in any golfer who sees her on the leaderboard this weekend.

She has previously won a major, which gives her much-needed experience entering this weekend — especially if she's still in contention on Sunday. She won the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship (now Chevron Championship), and also was a winner eight times at the Solheim Cup representing the United States.

In her first season with a limited schedule, this is only her seventh tournament of the year. She had her first top 10 of the season only last week at the Meijer LPGA Classic, where she finished in a tie for fourth. That possibly gave her a boost and some momentum entering this weekend.

The American golfer spoke to reporters after her second round: "It's a difficult golf course," she said. "Pins are tough, and some holes are just really par holes that you can't really hold greens on too, and some holes you have to pitch out."

Now Thompson seems to be on the right track, seeking her first major victory in over 10 years. The star could use her pride and poise on the golf course and become a clear favorite and force to be reckoned with this weekend.

If Nelly Korda continues to compete as well, a pairing between Korda and Thompson could excite the crowd for the entire weekend.