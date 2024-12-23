Is Luke Musgrave playing tonight? Packers injury update and possible playoff impact
It's rare for NFL teams to get good injury news at this late stage of the regular season but the Packers are prepared to buck that trend. Tight end Luke Musgrave will return to the Green Bay lineup tonight which has the potential to give quarterback Jordan Love a big boost before the postseason arrives.
Packers fans shouldn't look for Musgrave to get too many snaps tonight. The organization plans to ease him into things as he returns from an ankle injury that sidelined him all the way back in Week 3. The fact that Musgrave is ready to step back onto the field before the start of the playoffs is still a big boost for head coach Matt LaFleur and his team.
The team's lack of a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver makes it much more important for the Packers passing game to achieve balance. The likes of Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Jayden Reed do a good job of dividing up targets at the wide receiver position.
The same balance isn't present inside the Packers' tight end room. Tucker Kraft has reeled in 41 passes on the season but none of his backups have hit double-digits. Musgrave has a real chance to be the team's second most productive tight end this season even if he only plays six regular season games.
The Packers' front office spent a second round pick on Musgrave back in 2023 with the idea that he would give the offense the versatility to work with multiple tight ends. His injury has sapped the offensive coaching staff of that option for most of the regular season. Green Bay fans should not be surprised to see Musgrave and Kraft on the field together in big spots down the stretch.
Musgrave's return to the lineup could reduce the amount of targets Dontayvion Wicks will receive. He's struggled with drops this year which has caused his role in the offense to wax and wane. If Musgrave can work the seam with similar effectiveness he might carve out a big role with his abiilty to make contested catches down the seam.
The Packers aren't going to radically change their offense with Musgrave back in the fold but he can give them a few wrinkles that will trouble opposing defenses. His return is bad news for teams looking to slow down Green Bay in the playoffs.