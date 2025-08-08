Is Paige Bueckers playing tonight? Latest injury update for Wings vs. Liberty

While the Dallas Wings have had a less-than-ideal 2025 WNBA season, sitting at No. 12 in the W standings with an 8-22 record. But one thing they've been able to count on is their rookie Paige Bueckers and her performance in every matchup. Bueckers has scored in double-digits every game this season. She is averaging 18.6 points — seventh among all players in the league — 4.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

Bueckers has unfortunately had her share of injuries this season. Earlier in the season, she suffered a concussion and missed four straight — for what it's worth, the Wings went 0-4 during that stint. She then missed one game due to a knee injury. Finally, she missed one game recently to rest. She was seemingly fairly healthy until the Wings' latest match-up against the New York Liberty.

In Tuesday's 85-76 Dallas loss, Bueckers briefly left the game with a back injury, but returned. She recorded 21 points, 8 assists, and 4 rebounds. After the game, Bueckers was asked about her injury and said, "I'm alright. I just got it checked out. I think I just pulled a muscle. Felt a strain, felt it tighten, so just gotta get it worked out..." While the injury didn't seem like anything to worry too much about, Bueckers missed the Wings' practice yesterday, which led fans to worry about her status for tonight's game.

Is Paige Bueckers playing tonight?

As of right now, Paige Bueckers is listed as questionable — she will most likely be a game-time decision. But Dallas Wings head coach Chris Koclanes gave an optimistic update to the media after Bueckers missed yesterday's practice.

He says, "She should be fine for tomorrow." Which makes me believe her missed practice was only precautionary, and she should at least be active tonight, even if she does not play her usual heavy minutes.

This will be Dallas' third match-up against New York in less than two weeks. The Wings took the win during their first meeting late last month, but lost in the most recent on Tuesday. New York is having injury woes of their own, as Breanna Stewart has missed the last five games with a knee injury. She is expected to be back in late August. The Liberty had a tough time adjusting to the loss. They lost their first three Stewart-less games, but have since won two straight.

Tonight's game should be interesting, especially if both teams are competing without their top performer. But, as it seems Bueckers will play, I am sure Dallas would love to avoid a fourth straight loss and a second win against the No. 2 team in the league this season.