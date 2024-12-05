Is Romeo Doubs playing tonight? Packers injury update and fantasy replacement
By Mark Powell
The Green Bay Packers will be shorthanded on Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions. Green Bay is already several games behind the NFC North-leading Lions, and Detroit won at Lambeau Field a few weeks back. The Packers chances at winning the North are slim to none if they lose to the Lions on Thursday. It's that simple.
The good news for Green Bay is that, even with a defeat, the Packers should be in pole position for an NFC Wild Card spot. Perhaps the most concerning injury for Green Bay is Jaire Alexander, star cornerback who has made two Pro Bowls.
The Packers also have reason to worry about their receiving corps. While Jayden Reed and Christian Watson, among others, have held up their end of the bargain, Romeo Doubs has struggled to stay healthy.
Is Romeo Doubs playing tonight against the Lions?
Doubs is not playing against the Lions, as he is expected to miss the Packers Thursday night game. Without Doubs, even more pressure will be placed on Reed, Watson and Dontayvion Wicks. Doubs was having his best season to date in some departments, catching 34 passes for 483 yards. As it pertains to finding the end zone, though, Doubs is lacking compared to 2023, when he caught eight touchdowns from Jordan Love.
Position
Starter
Backup
WR1
Jayden Reed
Dontayvion Wicks
WR2
Romeo Doubs (OUT)
Bo Melton
WR3
Christian Watson
Malik Heath
Without Doubs, depth players at the position like Wicks, Melton and Heath will be thrust into the spotlight.
Fantasy managers are scrambling to replace Romeo Doubs
Doubs is a mid-tier fantasy football starter at best, and frankly, should not be receiving meaningful reps for a postseason team (fantasy football). In Doubs place, fantasy managers might as well pick up any of the other available Packers wide receivers, which could include Watson or Reed in some leagues. Green Bay does have a capable passing game and the Lions pass rush is on the struggle bus without Aidan Hutchinson and more.
For another option, FanSided fantasy football expert Lior Lampart listed Panthers wideout Adam Thielen as his 'gotta have 'em' wide receiver of the week.