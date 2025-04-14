Is Russell Wilson already trying too hard with Giants? We’ve been here before

Russell Wilson is widely known as one of the hardest workers in the NFL. He's earned that reputation for his commitment to teammates but also some quirky habits. After signing a one-year, $21.5 million deal with the New York Giants in late March, he arrived in the Big Apple with the assumption he would take the reins for Week 1.

While that may be premature in some eyes, his work ethic is proving otherwise. On Saturday, the 36-year-old posted a photo to his Instagram story (now expired) showing him already throwing to future targets Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson and Theo Johnson. The quad of teammates were hosted by Georgia Tech University at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Curiously absent was the Giants' No. 1 receiving option: Malik Nabers. It's unclear if he received an invitation, let alone declined the workout with his new signal caller.

Russell Wilson and some of his new Giants teammates back at it at Georgia Tech (Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson and Theo Johnson) via Russ IG pic.twitter.com/mKE2ojOxUj — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) April 11, 2025

Is Russell Wilson doing too much too soon with Giants?

NFL fans who have followed Wilson's career are familiar with his early-season workouts. When he was a member of the Denver Broncos, he routinely showed up at the facility for sunrise workouts and infamously admitted doing high-knee drills while on the team plane to London in 2022.

Those two seasons in Colorado didn't particularly go well for him despite all the supposed hard work. After a year in Pittsburgh with a mixed bag of results, could this trend indicate Wilson is working too hard to the point of being a detriment to his own career and his team's success?

Other older quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Geno Smith are also hard workers but seem to know well when it's time to rest. So far, neither has been seen working out with teammates this early in the new league year. Both Rodgers and Smith placed in the Top 10 passing leaders for the 2024 season. Wilson finished 22nd, albeit after missing the first six games of the year.

Wilson's work ethic is admirable, but New York will need him healthy and properly rested ahead of training camp. There's plenty of time to build rapport with new teammates in the coming months.