Is Sidney Crosby playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off?: Every Penguins player on the rosters
By Marci Rubin
The 4 Nations Face-Off between Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland will feature many of the NHL’s top players. This tournament will take place during a break for the NHL, instead of an All-Star Game. The last time there was a best-on-best international tournament with NHL players was in 2016.
With this return to best-on-best international action, NHL fans will get to see fan favorites play with their countries. Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has the opportunity to return to the international stage at age 37. He is scheduled to play for Team Canada in the tournament.
Which Pittsburgh Penguins players are participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off?
Three Penguins made the 4 Nations Face-Off rosters — Crosby, Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell.
Crosby was selected to captain Team Canada. He previously served as Canada’s captain the last time NHL players participated in the Olympics in 2014, as well as in the 2015 World Championships and 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Crosby has 58 points in the 2024-25 season. As the star center gets closer to the end of his career, seeing him on the international stage again is exciting.
Crosby's participation in the 4 Nations Face-Off is suddenly in jeopardy. He went down the tunnel during Tuesday night’s game against the New Jersey Devils immediately following a collision. He did return to the game, which ended in a shootout loss for the Penguins. However, he was missing from practice on Wednesday. Crosby is being evaluated for an upper-body injury. The Penguins have two games this weekend before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Crosby’s status for the tournament is now in jeopardy.
Karlsson has been named an alternate captain for Team Sweden. The defenseman has 35 points this season. After he won the Norris Trophy with the San Jose Sharks in 2022-23, the Penguins have not gotten what they expected when they traded for him in 2023.
Recently, Rakell was added to Team Sweden to replace Vegas Golden Knight William Karlsson who has a lower-body injury. Rakell is having a strong season with the Penguins. The winger leads the team with 24 goals.
Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan will be the head coach for Team USA in the tournament. He will also serve as head coach for Team USA in the Olympics next year. Sullivan has won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins twice.
With the 2026 Olympics just one year away, the 4 Nations Face-Off roster is somewhat of a preview for the Olympics. These players could represent their country on the Olympic stage next year. The 4 Nations Face-Off begins on Wednesday, Feb. 12.