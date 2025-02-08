Is Skyy Moore ready for Super Bowl 59? Latest injury news and forecasts
By Lior Lampert
The last time the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles met in the Super Bowl, wide receiver Skyy Moore caught one pass for four yards. However, for those who don't remember, it was quite an important reception:
Moore's score gave the Chiefs an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII. Of course, Philadelphia responded with an impressive drive of their own, finding pay dirt and successfully converting a two-point attempt to knot up the score. Regardless, Kansas City secured the victory thanks to a 27-yard field goal off the leg of Harrison Butker in the final seconds.
Nonetheless, Moore's status for the highly anticipated rematch against the Eagles is in jeopardy. A core muscle injury has sidelined him since Week 7 of the 2024 campaign. But he's making a concerted effort to gain clearance and help Kansas City try to complete its quest to accomplish the NFL's first-ever three-peat.
With that in mind, will Moore be available when the Chiefs and Eagles meet in the Big Game for the second time in three seasons?
Is Skyy Moore ready for Super Bowl 59? Latest injury news and forecasts
Despite being designated to return from injured reserve on Jan. 30, Moore has failed to log a full practice, though he's been a limited participant. Given the circumstances, his chances of suiting up are ostensibly iffy (at best).
Kansas City must officially activate Moore for him to play, meaning we'll know whether he's ready to roll before kickoff. Yet, the doubtful tag and restricted reps point toward the 2022 second-round pick missing Super Bowl LIX because of the abdomen issue.
While Moore didn't make a single grab on three targets across six contests this year, his explosiveness could've yielded at least some sort of special teams role. And the 24-year-old's speed can impact more than the return game; he gives Kansas City another wideout with the skill set to operate as an extension of the run besides rookie Xavier Worthy.
Barring any drastic last-minute development, Kansas City will continue marching without Moore. The Chiefs seemingly left the door open for an improbable comeback, waiting to rule him out entirely rather than doing so from the jump. Alas, it's too little too late.