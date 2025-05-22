Is Sophie Cunningham playing tonight? Latest update for Fever vs. Dream rematch

The Indiana Fever are looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking 91–90 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, where Caitlin Clark delivered with 27 points and 11 assists. As the Fever prepare for Thursday’s rematch in Atlanta, all eyes are on whether guard Sophie Cunningham will suit up. One thing is certain: Her grittiness and talent is needed.

Will Sophie Cunningham play in rematch against the Dream?

Cunningham has been sidelined since injuring her ankle in the preseason against the Dream. Ahead of Wednesday’s practice, head coach Stephanie White said she was “hopeful” Cunningham would be in uniform (she was listed as out before then), depending on how she responded to the day.

A promising sign? She was seen at practice with no visible limitations and only a small wrap on her right ankle. Later, the team updated her status to questionable for Thursday’s game.

Details around Cunningham's ankle injury

Cunningham initially twisted her ankle during a preseason game against Atlanta. Originally described as a sprain, she later revealed it was actually a broken ankle, joking on social media: “Probs shouldn’t have worn heels with a broken ankle BUT BEAUTY IS PAIN.”

Why her return is vital for the Fever

Acquired this offseason in a trade from the Phoenix Mercury, Cunningham made an immediate impact during the preseason, notably dropping 21 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists off the bench in a game against the Mystics. Her toughness, energy and versatility were praised across the board.

“Oh, my god. Sophie’s a dog,” said White in an early May presser. “She’s a competitor, she’s versatile so she allows us to do different things, she plays with such toughness. She’s huge, and she’s going to be for us all season long.”

The Fever could have used her spark in Tuesday’s narrow loss, especially as they continue building chemistry in the early part of the season. If Cunningham is cleared to play Thursday, it could be a game-changer in Indiana’s bid to even the season series.

Off-court controversy surrounding Cunningham

On Wednesday, more chaos erupted around the Fever guard, when Cunningham publicly denied allegations that she had a relationship with Phoenix Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein during her time with the Phoenix Mercury.

The claim surfaced in a lawsuit that used Cunningham as an example of misconduct. She is not a defendant in the case nor mentioned elsewhere in the suit, and not only called the accusation “false” but also “extremely hurtful,” stating she does not know Suns security staffer Gene Traylor (who filed the suit) and has never met him.

"I am here to compete, play basketball at the highest level and win for my team and my fans, while inspiring other women that they can do or be anything they ever dream of becoming,” Cunningham said in a statement. “I hold myself to the highest integrity and my values are what guide me on and off the court.”