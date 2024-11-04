Is Steph Curry playing tonight? Latest injury update for Warriors vs. Wizards
By Quinn Everts
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has missed three games with an ankle injury, and Warriors fans have been wondering exactly how long they'll have to wait before their superstar returns to the court. They got some promising news on Wednesday, when Curry was listed as "Questionable" in the injury report for Golden State's game versus Washington on Monday night.
Curry went through shootaround in Washington DC, presumably to test his ankle and see if it's feeling good enough for him to return to action. This deep into his career and this early in the season, the team likely doesn't want to risk anything with Curry and will presumably make sure he's feeling completely healthy before clearing him to play.
The Golden State Warriors have looked good without Curry
The sky has not fallen while Curry has been sidelined. Golden State has won each of its three games without Curry, most recently a 127-121 OT winner against Houston, in which Golden State actually blew a massive lead but was able to pull out a victory in overtime.
Buddy Hield has essentially transformed into Steph Curry in Curry's absence, scoring 28, 21 and 27 points in each game. So far, Hield looks to be one of the best offseason signings in the whole league, hitting over half of his 3-pointers and keeping this offense afloat without Curry in the lineup. Of course, Hield shouldn't be expected to be an offensive engine every night so getting Curry back as soon as possible is still priority number one for the Warriors, who are currently 5-1.
Not only are the Warriors winning games right now, they're mostly dominating games. Averaging 121 points per game while only giving up 103, the Dubs are playing elite basketball at both ends through two weeks. So, although things aren't bleak without Steph Curry and the team can be patient in his return, having their captain back will only give the team's offense an extra lift.