Is this the swan song for NASCAR’s Chicago Street Course?

This weekend marks the third time NASCAR will take to the streets of Chicago, with the spotlight once again on the Cup and Xfinity Series. Throughout the first two events, the Chicago Street Course has been plagued by significant rainfall, which drastically altered the complexion of both races and disrupted many of the planned at-track festivities.

The inaugural 2023 edition delivered a historic moment, as Shane Van Gisbergen captured his first career NASCAR Cup Series win in his debut start—an achievement that instantly cemented the event's place in the sport’s history books. However, inclement weather and the inherent logistical challenges of hosting a street race have made it difficult to execute the weekend as smoothly as other stops on the calendar.

Despite these obstacles, NASCAR remains committed to the concept of street racing. With increasing speculation that San Diego could be next in line to host such an event, the future of the Chicago race appears uncertain.

Chicago could help NASCAR expand in the future

It has long been understood within the industry that NASCAR’s agreement with the city of Chicago was a three-year deal, making this season’s race a potential swan song for the bold urban experiment.

Unfortunately, persistent rain has never truly allowed the event to showcase its full potential—particularly with the Cup Series. Still, NASCAR made a bold effort to plant its flag in a major metropolitan market, and in doing so, successfully introduced stock car racing to a fresh and diverse audience, a trend that hopefully continues into the future.

For Chicago, Sunday may be a bittersweet farewell to a once-unthinkable track—one born from virtual roots through iRacing and brought to life on the city’s iconic streets. The race may be nearing its final lap, but it undeniably served its purpose and opened the door for what's next in NASCAR’s evolving playbook.