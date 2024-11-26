Fansided

Is Tommy DeVito playing on Thanksgiving? Giants injury report for Week 13

Will Tommy "Cutlets" DeVito or Drew Lock be the New York Giants' starting quarterback on Thanksgiving?

By Lior Lampert

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Giants
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Giants / Dustin Satloff/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

While Thanksgiving represents a time of appreciation, no one is grateful for three hours of Cooper Rush versus Tommy DeVito.

On Thanksgiving Day, the New York Giants will face the Dallas Cowboys on the road in a clash between two reeling NFC East squads. Neither squad will have a functional starting quarterback under center for this contest, setting us up for a potential snoozefest at AT&T Stadium.

Rush and DeVito headlining an island game might be NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's worst nightmare. Alas, here we are, with the two slated to go toe-to-toe on Thursday. To make matters worse, the latter will ostensibly be operating at less than full strength -- if he even plays.

DeVito is reportedly dealing with a forearm issue. But is it enough to sideline him for Week 13? If so, what other members of the G-Men will join him on the shelf?

Let's look at the Giants' injury report ahead of their upcoming holiday duel with the Cowboys.

Is Tommy DeVito playing on Thanksgiving? Giants injury report for Week 13

Player

Position

Injury

Mon. Practice Participation

Tues. Practice Participation

Jermaine Eluemunor

OL

Quad

DNP

DNP

Evan Neal

T

Hip

DNP

LP

Azeez Ojulari*

OLB

Toe

DNP

DNP

Armon Watts

DT

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

Deonte Banks

CB

Rib

LP

LP

Theo Johnson

TE

Back

LP

LP

Micah McFadden

ILB

Thumb/Heel

LP

LP

DJ Davidson

DL

Shoulder

LP

LP

Tyler Nubin

S

Back

LP

LP

Dexter Lawrence

DL

Knee

(-)

FP

Tommy DeVito

QB

Right Forearm

(-)

LP

DNP = Did not participate in practice; LP = Limited participation in practice; FP = Full participation; (-) = Not listed with injury.

Per FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari has been placed on injured reserve (IR) because of his "painful" toe malady. The Giants will surely miss his ability to generate pressure on the edge, though luckily, Kayvon Thibodeaux is back in the lineup.

As you can see, DeVito avoided a designation on Monday before popping up on the injury report because of the mentioned forearm ailment. Nonetheless, he was downgraded to a limited participant on Tuesday, suggesting his ability to tolerate the pain is beginning to wane.

Notably, Monday's practice was a walkthrough rather than a true training session. But ESPN's Adam Schefter cited Giants head coach Brian Daboll saying DeVito is "not 100 percent" certain to suit up against the Cowboys.

Moreover, DeVito admitted that his "whole body" is sore, not only his forearm. He took several hard hits in New York's Week 12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the quick turnaround doesn't help either. But for whatever it's worth, the signal-caller says he intends to be available.

Should DeVito be deemed good to go, he'll be at further risk of re-injury. Considering the murky status of two starting offensive linemen, Jermaine Eluemunor and Evan Neal, the 26-year-old might be running for his life. Not to mention, the Cowboys boast a solid pass-rushing unit led by standout sack artist Micah Parsons.

If DeVito is ultimately ruled out, veteran journeyman Drew Lock presumably gets the nod.

feed

Home/New York Giants