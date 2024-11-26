Is Tommy DeVito playing on Thanksgiving? Giants injury report for Week 13
By Lior Lampert
While Thanksgiving represents a time of appreciation, no one is grateful for three hours of Cooper Rush versus Tommy DeVito.
On Thanksgiving Day, the New York Giants will face the Dallas Cowboys on the road in a clash between two reeling NFC East squads. Neither squad will have a functional starting quarterback under center for this contest, setting us up for a potential snoozefest at AT&T Stadium.
Rush and DeVito headlining an island game might be NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's worst nightmare. Alas, here we are, with the two slated to go toe-to-toe on Thursday. To make matters worse, the latter will ostensibly be operating at less than full strength -- if he even plays.
DeVito is reportedly dealing with a forearm issue. But is it enough to sideline him for Week 13? If so, what other members of the G-Men will join him on the shelf?
Let's look at the Giants' injury report ahead of their upcoming holiday duel with the Cowboys.
Player
Position
Injury
Mon. Practice Participation
Tues. Practice Participation
Jermaine Eluemunor
OL
Quad
DNP
DNP
Evan Neal
T
Hip
DNP
LP
Azeez Ojulari*
OLB
Toe
DNP
DNP
Armon Watts
DT
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
Deonte Banks
CB
Rib
LP
LP
Theo Johnson
TE
Back
LP
LP
Micah McFadden
ILB
Thumb/Heel
LP
LP
DJ Davidson
DL
Shoulder
LP
LP
Tyler Nubin
S
Back
LP
LP
Dexter Lawrence
DL
Knee
(-)
FP
Tommy DeVito
QB
Right Forearm
(-)
LP
DNP = Did not participate in practice; LP = Limited participation in practice; FP = Full participation; (-) = Not listed with injury.
Per FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari has been placed on injured reserve (IR) because of his "painful" toe malady. The Giants will surely miss his ability to generate pressure on the edge, though luckily, Kayvon Thibodeaux is back in the lineup.
As you can see, DeVito avoided a designation on Monday before popping up on the injury report because of the mentioned forearm ailment. Nonetheless, he was downgraded to a limited participant on Tuesday, suggesting his ability to tolerate the pain is beginning to wane.
Notably, Monday's practice was a walkthrough rather than a true training session. But ESPN's Adam Schefter cited Giants head coach Brian Daboll saying DeVito is "not 100 percent" certain to suit up against the Cowboys.
Moreover, DeVito admitted that his "whole body" is sore, not only his forearm. He took several hard hits in New York's Week 12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the quick turnaround doesn't help either. But for whatever it's worth, the signal-caller says he intends to be available.
Should DeVito be deemed good to go, he'll be at further risk of re-injury. Considering the murky status of two starting offensive linemen, Jermaine Eluemunor and Evan Neal, the 26-year-old might be running for his life. Not to mention, the Cowboys boast a solid pass-rushing unit led by standout sack artist Micah Parsons.
If DeVito is ultimately ruled out, veteran journeyman Drew Lock presumably gets the nod.