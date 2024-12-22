Is Tony Pollard playing today? Titans injury update vs. IND and fantasy replacements
Despite it being a difficult year for the Tennessee Titans, running back Tony Pollard has not been a reason for the rough year in Nashville. The former Cowboy has been a stud, even splitting carries at times, with his new team and is quickly approaching the 1,000-yard mark for the 2024 season. However, there are questions going into his Week 16 matchup against the Colts if he'll get there because he comes in with a concerning ankle injury.
Pollard's practice log throughout the week coming into the Week 16 matchup with an AFC South rival is certainly a point of concern. The Titans held him out of practice because of the ankle on both Wednesday and Thursday while he was only going in a limited capacity on Friday before heading into the weekend. That's not what you want to see if you're a Tennessee fan or a fantasy football manager with Pollard on your roster.
So will Pollard go as he deals with this ankle injury? We're here to check in on the latest injury updates from the Titans on their lead running back but also to help fantasy managers find replacements for Pollard because of the injury, especially in the middle of the fantasy playoffs where it could be a live-or-die situation for your fantasy livelihood.
Is Tony Pollard playing today in Week 16 vs. the Colts?
Pollard is officially listed as questionable for the Titans in Week 16 but the Tennessee running back is reportedly expected to play. He's been dealing with the ankle injury for some time now and fought through it on several different occasions, so the expectation is currently that he'll do that once again on Sunday against the division-rival Colts.
What's worth noting, however, is that the Titans spelled Pollard quite a bit last week when he took the field in spite of the ankle injury. More concerning than that, the running back was not productive, though his fantasy day was somewhat salvaged by a touchdown. He managed only 45 yards on 17 carries and did not catch a pass for the first time in a game this season.
Tony Pollard fantasy football replacements for Week 16
Pollard has a good matchup against the Colts but still not being locked in to play plus his limited effectiveness a week ago when playing through the injury are considerations for fantasy managers. Having or, if you are entirely risk averse, simply starting some replacement options in fantasy football could be your prerogative. These three players would be ideal options for that.
Fantasy Replacement
Week 16 Matchup
% Rostered (ESPN)
Kendre Miller (Saints)
at Packers
44.8
Ameer Abdullah (Raiders)
vs. Jaguars
23.6
Patrick Taylor Jr. (49ers)
at Dolphins
31.4
Though his rostership is a bit high, Kendre Miller is a must-add if he's available in your fantasy league. Alvin Kamara has been ruled out for the Saints and Miller has shown some value the past two weeks in a limited role. As the featured back and, especially with Spencer Rattler starting under center, we could see New Orleans' offense really lean on the young ball-carrier in this game.
We're likely to see Ameer Abdullah and Alex Mattison split time in the Raiders backfield but Abdullah has looked like the better option. His workload in terms of carries is defiinitely worth questioning but the fact that he caught all seven of his targets for 58 yards and a touchdown last week gives him a ton of upside, especially against a pretty terrible Jacksonville defense.
Who knows how deep the 49ers RB magic goes but I'm willing to find out with Patrick Taylor Jr. With Isaac Guerendo being the latest injury for the San Francisco backfield to contend with, Taylor is the next man up and, though we certainly haven't seen enough from him to determine how good he is at this point, the upside of a Niners running back is always there.