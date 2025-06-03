Is trading for Giannis the answer to New York's problems?

“I never say it’s not doable, but I always say it’s going to be extremely complicated.”

Those were the words of ESPN’s Bobby Marks when assessing the New York Knicks' offseason, specifically addressing the swirling rumors around Giannis Antetokounmpo. It’s rare that a player garners this much league-wide attention without ever publicly expressing a desire to leave — and yet, here we are.

Could the Knicks really pull off a trade for Giannis?

Despite winning 51 games, knocking off the defending champion Boston Celtics, and reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000, there are still calls for Leon Rose to blow up the team. It fits a familiar narrative: Knicks fans aren’t content with winning a championship tomorrow — they wanted one yesterday.

Trade rumors involving Giannis continue to dominate social media feeds, often filled with mock trades and wishful thinking. But in reality, it remains unclear what exactly it would take for the Milwaukee Bucks to part ways with the face of their franchise. GM Jon Horst, like Dallas' Nico Harrison before him, won’t be rushing to accept the first offer that comes his way.

What the Bucks might want from the Knicks

The assumption around the league is that Milwaukee prioritizes draft capital over player returns, recognizing that no package can match Giannis’ immediate value in a championship chase. For the Knicks, this is where things get tricky.

While New York controls 10 draft picks, many of their own first-rounders are already tied up with the Brooklyn Nets. That severely limits their ability to meet Milwaukee’s likely asking price, especially if they hope to retain a competitive roster.

What would a Giannis deal cost?

If a package included Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks would be sacrificing a huge chunk of their depth — and with just $12.8 million in cap space before hitting the second apron, filling those holes wouldn’t be easy. A gutted bench behind a Giannis-Jalen Brunson core might not be the improvement fans are dreaming of.

There's also the notion of involving Karl-Anthony Towns. One year into his Knicks tenure, he’s already being floated in hypothetical trades for Antetokounmpo due to the comparable salary numbers. But fans should ask themselves: Are they ready to give up on KAT this soon?

Towns had a strong regular season, averaging 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds on elite 53/42/83 shooting splits. His spacing and rebounding gave New York a versatile option in the frontcourt. While his postseason numbers dipped, and his defense occasionally faltered, his overall impact remained significant on both ends of the court.

Trading for Giannis would be a huge risk

So, is trading for Giannis the solution to New York’s problems? Not necessarily. Unless the Knicks are prepared to completely overhaul a roster that just made the Eastern Conference Finals, mortgaging the future for one superstar might be more risk than reward.

That doesn’t mean depth trades should be off the table. In fact, they may be the smarter path forward — helping the Knicks fine-tune around a proven core rather than gamble everything on one massive swing.