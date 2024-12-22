Is Tyreek Hill playing today? Dolphins injury update vs. SF and fantasy replacements
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has really been the embodiment of the team in the 2024 season, which is not a compliment, unfortunately. While he's still looked like the explosive and near-unstoppable force at times, the complications of a lingering serious wrist injury have limited the consistency of the receiver. Surely, that's been a big contributor for the disappointment around the Dolphins this year.
And so we're now going into Miami's Week 16 matchup against another disappointing team, the San Francisco 49ers, and Hill's injury is still raising questions. He's been limited or held out of practice throughout the week leading up to this game, putting his playing status absolutely up in the air.
So will Hill be on the field for Tua Tagovailoa and the offense in a game wherein Jaylen Waddle is already expected to not play? Let's take a look at the latest injury updates from the Dolphins on the wide receiver and the possible fantasy options you may need depending on Hill's status.
Is Tyreek Hill playing today in Week 16 vs. 49ers?
As the wrist injury persists for Hill, the Dolphins wide receiver is reportedly expectedly to play through it once again in Week 16 against San Francisco, though he's still officially listed as questionable. That, however, is not completely definite, though the expectation is that he'll be on the field for the Sunday late-afternoon matchup in Miami.
Having said that, Hill's production with the injury has been sporadic and, in the case of fantasy football managers, a bit frustrating. He has more than 15.0 points in three of his last five games but, in his last two games (including in Week 15 against Houston), he's been held under 7.5 fantasy points in half-PPR scoring.
What makes that even more interesting is the absence of Waddle for this game. With Hill's running mate set to miss the Week 16 action, the question of if Hill will see a big portion of the targets from Tua in the passing game is one that fantasy managers will have to decide on.
Tyreek Hill fantasy football replacements for Week 16
Given his up-and-down production and still being listed as questionable, it might be best for fantasy managers to stash a Tyreek Hill replacement. These three options available in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues are high-quality options if you don't feel good about Hill in the matchup against the 49ers with an uncertain bill of health.
Fantasy Replacement
Matchup
% Rostered (ESPN)
Malik Washington (Dolphins)
vs. 49ers
0.9
Jalen McMillan (Buccaneers)
at Cowboys
32.3
Kayshon Boutte (Patriots)
at Bills
4.1
As mentioned, Waddle is out for the Dolphins matchup against San Francisco, which should elevate rookie Malik Washington into a bigger role. Furthermore, if you're worried about Hill not playing or simply being more of a decoy than normal because of his injury like we saw a bit last week, then Washington could be a home-run addition for fantasy. The speedy youngster has come on strong of late as a versatile weapon, including getting five catches for 52 yards last week. With Waddle out, that should only further increase.
Jalen McMillan might be more of a sure thing, though. Another rookie, the Bucs newcomer has emerged as the clear-cut WR2 in the Tampa Bay passing offense with Chris Godwin out for the season. Now on Sunday Night Football on a fast track in Dallas against a bad and now-short-handed pass defense for the Cowboys, he could be in for a monster night after getting 13 targets and scoring three touchdowns over the past two weeks.
The big flier for me would be Kayshon Boutte. While the Bills should stomp the Patriots, Buffalo's defense has been giving up points in bunches in recent weeks. Boutte has at least four targets in his last. seven games with six targets in five of them. While he's yet to fully break loose, this matchup could allow him to get that big moment with Drake Maye.