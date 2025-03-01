Best Isaiah Bond landing spots in 2025 NFL Draft for Texas speedster at WR

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond isn't a perfect prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft. While there were moments in Austin when he looked like the best player on the field, whether it was because of injuries or something else, there were also times when he disappeared or even made head-scratching plays. One thing that can't be denied, which would be on full display at the NFL Combine, is the game-changing speed that Bond brings to the table.

Bond was projected to post one of the fastest 40-yard dash times at the NFL Combine before he ever touched down in Indianapolis. But he made sure to put that on everyone's radar during his interviews at Lucas Oil Stadium when he predicted that he would break the 40-yard dash record that Xavier Worthy, also out of Texas, set at last year's Combine.

Isaiah Bond is backing himself to make NFL combine history just one year after Xavier Worthy. 👀 pic.twitter.com/jk9RD6YpfF — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 28, 2025

While there's always so much more to a wide receiver or any position than a 40 time, the adage that speed kills is something that NFL teams will always gravitate toward. That's especially true with a prospect like Bond who has more than just speed that teams could tap into. But where could Bond end up in the 2025 NFL Draft? Let's take a look at some of his best fits and where he's projected to be selected come late-April.

Isaiah Bond NFL Draft projection: Best landing spots for Texas WR

According to the NFL Mock Draft database consensus big board, which compiled 119 separate prospect rankings, Bond is the 59th best prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. That would put him projected to be a late-second or early-third-round pick out of Texas for the speedster. With some of that context but also knowing how teams can move around on draft night, here's where he could land and be best utilized.

Pittsburgh Steelers

It would not be remotely shocking if the Pittsburgh Steelers addressed the offense's need at wide receiver at multiple points this offseason. They've been connected to trades for the likes of Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel while also being a candidate to sign Davante Adams if he's released as they look for another option outside of George Pickens. But supplementing that in the draft with a player like Bond would make a world of sense.

With Pickens and any of the aforementioned options, there is still a speed element lacking. Maybe last year's third-round pick, Roman Wilson, could work into that role but he struggled to simply get on the field as a rookie. Bond's speed is not remotely in question, though, and if the Steelers believe they can develop his route tree and consistency, his playstyle is a perfect fit for what Pittsburgh is trying to build for Arthur Smith to work with.

Kansas City Chiefs

One of the glaring takeaways for the Kansas City Chiefs in their demoralizing Super Bowl loss to the Eagles was the relative lack of speed. That might sound a crazy thing to say after the Chiefs drafted Xavier Worthy but he was the only difference-maker on offense in that capacity, especially with Hollywood Brown not looking quite himself after returning from injury. Bond would obviously go a long way in helping that.

Since Andy Reid's arrival in Kansas City, this offense has done a terrific job of developing unique roles for gifted athletes. Tyreek Hill is the highest-profile example but don't forget about productive years from guys like Mecole Hardman as well. Bond has a higher upside than Hardman and his speed is sorely needed to take this offense into the next chapter, not to mention how lethal a comb of Bond, Worthy and Rashee Rice could be working in-tandem.

Denver Broncos

Year one of Bo Nix leading the way for the Denver Broncos offense went better than most expected, even with Sean Payton pulling the strings. However, the goal this offseason should undoubtedly be to make life easier for Nix and the rest of the offense. They already locked up Garett Bolles before he hit free agency but the next order of business should be finding a pass-catcher with upside beyond Courtland Sutton for Nix to grow with.

Bond could fit into that role quite well and quickly. For one, having Payton work with him makes a ton of sense, allowing him to have room to grow while the designs and machinations of the offense allow Bond to use his trump card of speed to be a viable option for Nix. Beyond that, though, Denver would also get a speed element to match with Marvin Mims Jr., who started to show flashes, that could keep defenses on their heels and continue to open up the field for Sutton as well.

Dallas Cowboys

Put simply, the Dallas Cowboys direly need some help outside of CeeDee Lamb in the wide receiver room. When you think about even the most recent dangerous Cowboys offenses, there's been a clear No. 1, a box which Lamb checks, and then a nice complimentary piece like Terrance Williams or Michael Gallup for a time. Jalen Tolbert hasn't proven to be that yet and Brandin Cooks was a whiff in that department. Now, what about keeping Bond in Texas to be the next option to step into that role?

Given that Lamb is about as versatile of a WR1 as you'll find in the NFL, he's not hard to find a compliment to because he can adapt to different styles around him. Getting a player with the speed of Bond, however, makes by far the most sense. Outside of utility and return man Kavontae Turpin, Dallas doesn't have that game-breaking speed on offense right now. Bond could provide exactly that for the Cowboys and help get things back on the right track for this team.