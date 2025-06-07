Isaiah Likely contract update might signal the end for Mark Andrews

Last season, the Baltimore Ravens had two tight ends they relied on every game, with Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews. Andrews led the Ravens among tight ends in receiving yards with 673 yards on 69 catches, while Isaiah Likely also had a key role in the offense with 477 yards of his own.

Ever since Andrews' infamous drop on the two-point conversion in the Ravens 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round, many in the Ravens faithful have wanted to move on from Andrews. There is a possibility that Andrews' role on the team could be limited going forward — or non-existent, as Likely's extension talks might signal the end for Andrews in Baltimore.

How much longer does Mark Andrews have in Baltimore?

The Baltimore Ravens have been considering the future of Mark Andrews since the heartbreaking loss to the Bills in the playoffs — not because of his mistakes in the loss, but because having Likely as the first option at tight end might be best for the team moving forward.

There is no questioning the impact that Andrews has had on the Ravens during his career. In his seven seasons with Baltimore, Andrews has recorded 5,530 receiving yards and has caught 51 touchdown passes. But the end may be nearing, especially if Likely continues to emerge.

Andrews will be entering the final season of his four-year, $56 million contract. The Ravens picked up his $4 million bonus in March. Despite the trade rumors and his recent struggles, Mark Andrews has been one of Lamar Jackson's favorite targets and it's hard to imagine that getting rid of a player who fits in with Lamar will improve the offense heading into the 2025 season.

Mark Andrews' role could be dimishining

It seems like most of the Ravens brass — including general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh — fully expect Andrews to be back playing in a Ravens uniform in 2025. But as his career starts to be on its backend, his role will likely shrink, and it's fair to wonder when Baltimore will turn the reins over to Likely.

With Andrews getting older, the Ravens will need to have a younger and healthier tight end in Isaiah Likely to help their offense take that next step and reach the team reach the goal of advancing to the Super Bowl.