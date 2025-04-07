Islanders don't acknowledge Alex Ovechkin's record-breaking goal in all-time petty move

Even if you're not a fan of hockey, it was hard to escape the news of Alexander Ovechkin scoring his 895th career goal and passing Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. The Washington Capitals' captain ripped a snap shot from the top of the left faceoff circle, also known as his "office," past New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin during a second period power play.

A sight we’ve seen 894 times before this and each and every single time has been in a Capitals sweater.



Thank you, O!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NgDK9EZopG — x - Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 6, 2025

It was a historic moment that sent shockwaves throughout the entire league. Well, almost the entire league. While teams, athletes and celebrities around the world were posting their congratulations to Ovechkin on his monumental achievement, the Islanders social media team seemed to not understand what all the fuss was about.

New York Islanders post petty reaction to Ovechkin's 895th goal

The person who runs the Islanders' X account posted a typical, bland score update as if it were just any other game during the season where the team was scored against.

"WSH goal. 2-1 Isles," the post read. That's it, that's the post. Nothing about Ovechkin and certainly nothing about the historic moment that had just transpired on the ice of UBS Arena.

There's petty and then there's classless. This post was not the latter. In fact, it was rather clever from an engagement point of view. A lot of jest replies were sent that made the moment all the more hilarious.

Who scored it? — betr (@betr) April 6, 2025

when you're right you're right — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 6, 2025

SAY HIS NAME — SleeperNHL (@SleeperNHL) April 6, 2025

To be fair, no team wanted to be the one that gave up Ovechkin's most iconic goal of his illustrious career. They'll be seeing themselves on replays of that moment over and over and over in perpetuity.

So, why not have fun with it and immortalize your response to that historic moment? It should be noted the social media administrators for the Islanders did eventually acknowledge Ovechkin's goal and congratulated him on the achievement. No hard feelings though, right?