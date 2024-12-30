It just means more? Notre Dame gets the ultimate vote of confidence from Kirby Smart
Ahead of a CFP quarterfinal Sugar Bowl matchup against Notre Dame, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave the ultimate SEC compliment to an independent program According to Pete Sampson of The Athletic, Kirby Smart told reporters that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are built "like an SEC team". Smart added that he liked the Irish "physicality on the line of scrimmage and how aggressive the linebackers play."
Smart's program — which is set to face off against Notre Dame on New Year's Day — looks to continue its success from SEC play which resulted in a conference title and a bye in the first round of the Playoff. The two-time National Champion head coach certainly has the qualifications to estimate what SEC physicality looks like, as he's coached 105 games at Georgia with the majority of those games coming against SEC programs.
The former Georgia student-athlete has also won 3 SEC titles in his tenure. Without mentioning the various other statistics that showcase the coach's legitimacy in the SEC, it's clear that Smart is qualified to speak about the type of play that the conference displays to the nation every week. While it's a bit of a leap to suggest alternative motives, these comments are classic "over-respect your opponent" pregame speak.
Kirby Smart's Notre Dame compliments may have alternative motivations
Considering both teams match up extremely well and are both considered by pundits as true national championship contenders, it's easy to see how this game is being hyped as a battle between two titans. With the lack of a true passing game this season for the Bulldogs, one could assume that these comments were made to soften up the trenches.
Yes, this conclusion could be a bit of a reach but it's important to note that the trenches will be a huge factor in this game as Smart's squad likely tries to funnel a good chunk of their offensive attack through the running game. While his limited play in the SEC title game featured a solid passing attack from Stockton, it's likely that Nate Frazier and Trevor Etienne will be a primary part of the offense.
Whether these comments are apart of a bigger mind game from the two-time National Champion coach is yet to be seen. Still, it's clear as day that the Georgia head coach strongly admires his upcoming opponent's size and physicality.