It's one small step and a giant leap for Newcastle, again

It's a long trek from Newcastle down to Wembley Stadium. It must seem longer when every Newcastle supporter is carrying a fair amount of dread with them on the journey. Maybe that's why they're so reluctant to wear shirts. Have to keep the weight on the back to a manageable level. But that's life as a magpie, as Sunday's Carabao Cup Final will be Newcastle's sixth final in an attempt to claim any kind of trophy in 69 years.

Those decked in black and white maybe look at Liverpool's 15-point lead in the Premier League, the fact that only a couple weeks ago this very same Liverpool simply waltzed to a 2-0 victory against them at Anfield, and conclude that this is another sojourn into the gloom (lots would tell you any travel by British rail these days is like that, but walk in our shoes for a minute, damn it!). Sunday's final shouldn't look like that de-load day for Liverpool, though.

One, Alexander Isak didn't play in that one, and he will on Sunday. Isak is just about everything to Newcastle, and the best all-around No. 9 in the Premier League. Liverpool didn't much like dealing with him in the first week of December when these teams played in Newcastle, where he had a goal, assist, completed the most dribbles in the match, and created the most chances.

There's also the boost that Liverpool's defensive unit is starting to get a little banged up. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley, and Joe Gomez are all going to miss this one. Ibrahima Konaté is questionable, as he had to come off against PSG in extra-time, though that might have been more through cramping than an injury. Jarell Quansah actually started at right-back in that December game, and will probably have to as well at Wembley. If Konaté can't go, it's likely Wataru Endo would have to moonlight at centerback. Not exactly what a team would choose with Isak on the other side.

Newcastle will give Liverpool their best shot in Carabao Cup final

More than just personnel though, Newcastle can look at that December game, and some of what PSG did to Liverpool, for inspiration. Newcastle were just about the first team to really rattle Liverpool this season. Nottingham Forest beat them, but did it by playing deep and then striking on the counter. Newcastle, as is their wont at home, hit Liverpool in the mouth. Much like PSG, they sent their midfield three to run, harass, pressure, annoy, pester, stifle, and generally be "up" Liverpool's midfield at every chance. Sandro Tonali, Joelinton (who also didn't play at Anfield), and Bruno Guimarâes were at their very best, and Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister were not thrilled with the treatment.

That will have to be the plan on Sunday, They were passive last out against Liverpool and got drilled. Newcastle aren't really built to be patient and control games with the ball. They want to get it up to Isak as quickly and as high up the field as they can, and if they can do that through generating turnovers in midfield and in the attacking third, that's what they'd prefer. When Newcastle are at their best, it's all kind of in a hurry.

Seeing as how Liverpool are coming off 120 incredibly hard minutes against PSG while Newcastle rested, as well as perhaps the deflation of losing on penalties, they might even be more susceptible than usual to a match where the temperature and pace gets turned up. PSG were able to pin down Liverpool's midfield for long stretches and keep them locked in their own half by out-running them. An amped-up midfield combined with a weary and injured Liverpool backline could have Newcastle eying an early lead.

That said, Newcastle aren't PSG. In that December game, they tired and Liverpool grabbed a foothold, and should have won were it not for Caoimhin Kelleher's last-minute boner that gifted Newcastle a 3-3 draw. PSG didn't tire, somehow. Anthony Gordon is also suspended after attempting to go "Man on Fire" against Brighton in the FA Cup, and he's a huge part of the fury Newcastle play with and their second-most potent attacker. Harvey Barnes will likely take over on the left, and he's no stooge, but he's not Gordon.

Newcastle's best chance is to take another swing at Liverpool's jaw and get after and into them from the opening whistle. Problem with throwing a big hook right off the bat is what happens if you miss? In this case, it's Mo Salah and Dominik Szobozlai and Luis Diaz running into the space that's been left behind the midfield. That doesn't tend to work out well for most.