New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is crying foul over the recent NFLPA survey about the New York Jets. The annual poll gives an inside look into what the players feel about their own team based on multiple categories that many would not know about.

The NFLPA Survey ranked the Jets 29th overall, down from 21st in 2023. They were ranked poorly in the treatment of families, food/dining area, and locker room. But what probably irked Johnson and prompted him to call the results "bogus" was that he was the only NFL owner to get an "F" in the ownership category.

Woody Johnson has no one to blame but himself for the short comings of the Jets

Johnson griped non-stop while attending the annual league meeting. Per Zack Rosenblatt from The Athletic.

Woody Johnson's full comments on the NFLPA report card being "bogus" and how he wants to further involve the players so they are happy with the facilities/food:



"My first read is I think it is totally bogus. I thought this whole setup the way it was done is all … that’s enough… — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 31, 2025

To say the report is a "total bogus" is quite a strong statement. His players took the survey anonymously to avoid repercussions. Johnson dismissing their concerns as "bogus" is a massive slap to their faces and something that will spread out quickly.

When Rosenblatt asked Johnson what part of the survey was bogus, this is how he responded.

"The whole thing. How they collected the information, who they collected it from, it’s supposed to be a process where we have representatives and they have representatives so we know it’s an honest survey. And that was violated in my opinion. So I’ll leave it at that. But there’s a lot of owners that looked at this survey and said this is not fair, not balanced, it’s not every player, it’s not even representative of the players."

Again, more excuses from Johnson. Every team is surveyed on the same categories. Johnson should know that this is the third year the NFLPA has conducted this survey. And yet, Johnson acts like the survey blindsided him, and the whole process is unfair.

Perhaps Johnson is still scathing from an article on The Athletic last December. The article highlighted his hands-on approach, how he soured on Aaron Rodgers after betting big on him, his erratic behavior inside the locker room, and his teenage sons' increased involvement. Instead of reflecting and taking more accountability, Johnson sounds more clueless and detached from reality than ever.

Having some form of humility does not hurt. Unfortunately, Johnson has none. He can dislike the survey all he wants. But dismissing them like he did will solve nothing, as both the fans and the players must endure another rebuilding.