It's time for the Astros to pull the plug on this aging veteran

The Houston Astros went through quite a roller-coaster ride of an offseason. To begin the winter, it seemed like they were all in to win in 2025: They were reportedly very aggressive about trying to re-signing veteran third baseman Alex Bregman, and it looked for all the world like a deal would eventually come to fruition. But when the two sides could come to terms, everything changed for the Astros.

Houston eventually traded outfielder Kyle Tucker, likely the team's best player, to net two young infielders in Isaac Paredes and top prospect Cam Smith. At the time, the move looked like the kind of deal that would set them up well for the future.

But Houston is much better than many expected. Paredes and Smith are both playing well of late, and the Astros have a very talented roster. They're right in the thick of a wide-open AL West, but winning the division won't be too easy, especially if Yordan Alvarez continues to struggle. The Astros are going to need to put together the best roster possible.

Now, the Astros could look to cut ties with one of their veteran relievers in order to maximize their roster and make a postseason push.

The Astros need to pull the plug on veteran pitcher Kaleb Ort

When looking at the Astros' roster, there aren't too many weak links, but reliever Kaleb Ort is a pretty glaring hole in the bullpen. Ort is 33 years old and has never found himself on a Major League roster for more than 30 innings in a season.

This season, he's tossed just two innings for the Astros and he's the clear weak link in the bullpen. Instead of trotting out a veteran like Ort, the Astros could use this spot for one of their top pitching prospects, or they could pursue a trade for a reliever.

St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley is expected to be available in a trade if the Astros are willing to spend a lot to get a lot. Adding Helsley next to Josh Hader at the back-end of games would be a huge addition for Houston.

There are likely other options for the Astros to pursue as well, some of those being internal solutions. Either way, Ort shouldn't remain on the roster for much longer.