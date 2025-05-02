It's time for the Phillies to pull the plug on this former All-Star

The Philadelphia Phillies came into this past offseason needing to make changes. They had a lot of talent on their roster, but after fizzling out in the postseason for the second straight year, it was clear this roster wasn't built for the brightest of lights.

The biggest question mark of the winter revolved around infielder Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals. Arenado was dangled on the trade block by St. Louis for months, but no deal ever came to fruition because of the superstar's contract: Arenado has a lot of money left on the deal and a no-trade clause.

Still, the veteran agreed to waive that no-trade clause for a deal to six different teams, including the Phillies. But Philadelphia opted not to trade for Arenado, largely because of their own All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm.

But at this point, it might be time for the Phillies to cut ties with Bohm and potentially chase a trade for Arenado.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

Is it time for the Phillies to cut ties with infielder Alec Bohm?

Bohm has struggled mightily this season, which is the last thing the Phillies needed. He's slashing .222/.252/.274 with 22 strikeouts, a negative WAR, and no home runs. The righty is barely getting on base, providing no pop and grounding into double plays at an alarming rate.

The Phillies could leverage him in a trade given how successful he was last season. Philadelphia could use him as the centerpiece in a huge deal to net an outfielder or a veteran third baseman. There's even a chance the Phillies could net Arenado and closer Ryan Helsley from the Cardinals in a deal revolving around Bohm. It would all depend on his value around the league.

He likely has similar value to somebody like Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox. The Phillies have long been a rumored landing spot for Robert in a trade. Like Bohm, the White Sox outfielder is struggling this season, but offers a lot of talent and potential.

The key to this idea is getting enough out of Bohm in a trade so that it's worth it for the Phillies. There are a few holes on the team, and if Philadelphia can add Arenado to replace Bohm, the idea makes plenty of sense.