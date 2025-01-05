It sounds like Mike Vrabel played the Jets like a fiddle to force the Patriots’ hand
The New England Patriots didn't even wait until Black Monday to fire Jerod Mayo. What was the rush? Mike Vrabel, of course.
The former Tennessee Titans head coach is one of the hottest names in this years NFL coaching carousel. The moment the Patriots made their move, reporters hinted that Vrabel was in their sights. This comes after reports linked Vrabel to the New York Jets.
There may be a universe out there where the Patriots and Jets, division rivals, had to battle it out for Vrabel's services. It just doesn't sound like that's the case in this one. According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of CBS Sports, Vrabel was just using New York.
"Was told that Mike Vrabel’s dalliance w/ was to put pressure on to make a move," Kinkhabwala posted on social media. "With a young, incredibly promising QB (who improved every week despite very little talent around him), more cap space than anyone and stable ownership, of course the NE job ranks high."
If that's not a slap in the face to the Jets, I don't know what is. The worst part is it's totally true.
Of course Mike Vrabel wants the Patriots job over the Jets
Vrabel would be insane to even consider the Jets job over the Patriots job. New England has a quarterback in Drake Maye. They can build around him. Robert Kraft knows what sustained success looks like.
What does New York have? An aging Aaron Rodgers who doesn't look like he's got much left in the tank. A roster of retreads and has-beens handpicked by the aforementioned quarterback. And an owner whose track record of suck speaks for itself.
The biggest problem for Vrabel was the fact that the Patriots job wasn't actually open until Sunday evening. His flirting with the Jets seems to have been enough to weigh the scales in favor of New England jumping Mayo
Somewhere out there, Vrabel is rubbing his hands together and saying, "That's how it's done."