It sure looks like Micah Parsons has reached his breaking point after Cowboys disaster on MNF
Every one has a breaking point. We endure bad situations until we just can't take it anymore. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons seemed to cross that threshold on Monday Night Football.
The Cowboys fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in disastrous fashion. The game was tied at 20-20 at the two-minute warning when Dallas managed to get a huge defensive stop and blocked the ensuing punt. They should have gotten the ball on the edge of field goal range. But cornerback Amani Oruwariye inexplicably tried to field the punt. He muffed it right back to the Bengals. Of course, Ja'Marr Chase went on to score a game-winning touchdown.
Parsons alternated between irate, frustrated and crushed on the sideline before walking off for the tunnel even before the final whistle blew.
Micah Parsons looked absolutely done with the Cowboys on MNF
The Cowboys aren't technically eliminated from the playoffs with the loss to the Bengals, but Parsons' reaction tells you everything about their chances of seeing the postseason. They've now lost six games at home, their most since 2015 when they lost seven. This team could easily set a new mark with games against the Buccaneers and Commanders coming up.
After the game, Parsons told reporters he didn't know if it was karma cursing the Cowboys this season. Facing an even more snake-bitten team in the Bengals, Dallas' ability to find ways to lose ultimately won out.
Ja'Marr Chase went off with 177 yards and two touchdowns. Joe Burrow finished with 369 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The Cowboys sacked him twice. That clearly wasn't enough, at least not with a special teams nightmare.
Parsons hit the QB twice but recorded no other stats as the Bengals kept him quiet.
He told Todd Archer on Monday Night Countdown that he wants to retire a Cowboys and he's willing to take less money to make that happen. After this outcome, you've got to wonder if he'll have second thoughts about that. A man can only endure so much.