It sure sounds like Brian Gutekunst made same old mistake with DK Metcalf whiff

As the new NFL league year officially begins on Monday, there were already several big moves being made this weekend. Myles Garrett ended his standoff with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday with a massive new deal, Ronnie Stanley re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens, and Harold Landry signed a three-year deal with the New England Patriots after he was released by the Tennessee Titans on earlier in the week.

But the biggest news broke on Sunday night, when DK Metcalf, who requested to be traded from the Seattle Seahawks days prior, had that request granted in a deal sending the star wideout to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a second-round pick. The two teams also agreed to swap sixth- and seventh-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Pittsburgh immediately gave Metcalf a five-year, $150 million contract extension to keep him around for the long haul.

Obviously, many people will question the trade, asking who Pittsburgh will have at starting quarterback in 2025 considering both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are free to sign elsewhere starting tomorrow. But the Steelers swung for the fences after several quiet offseasons. Now, they will have Metcalf and George Pickens to form a dangerous receiving duo in hopes of making a deeper playoff run.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers missed out on acquiring Metcalf despite the strong relationship between Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and Seattle general manager John Schneider, who worked together in Green Bay.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a huge statement with, while the Green Bay Packers missed out

Adding insult to injury, Davante Adams, who starred for the Packers from 2014-2020, also signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday after he was told by the New York Jets that he would be released. While a reunion with Adams never seemed like much of a possibility, the Packers' stubbornness and inability to acquire a No.1 receiver could come back to haunt them.

After signing a big contract extension with Green Bay, quarterback Jordan Love did not have the season many expected in 2024, as the team focused on landing running back Josh Jacobs last offseason only to watch their incumbent receivers fail to take a step forward due to inconsistencies and injuries. By the end of last season, head coach Matt LaFleur was complaining to the media that he was tired of hearing about his team's lack of No. 1 wideout. But unless the Packers front office change their way of doing business, Lafleur will be under heavy pressure to elevate Jordan Love and their receivers in 2025.