It sure sounds like Diontae Johnson’s time with Ravens is running out
The Baltimore Ravens traded for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson a few weeks back and it already seems as if he is on his way out of town.
The Ravens traded a fifth-round pick to the Panthers in exchange for Johnson a week prior to the NFL trade deadline. The Panthers were falling apart at the seams and were looking to add capital for their rebuild while the Ravens needed another wide receiver weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Since being traded to Baltimore, Johnson has barely seen the field and only has one catch for six yards. He wasn't seen in action against the Philadelphia Eagles this past week despite Rashod Bateman leaving the game early with a knee injury.
Diontae Johnson's absence has been notable
Following the Raven's loss to the Eagles, head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Johnson's lack of involvement with the team and he had a vague response for the media.
"At this time, I'm going to have to wait," Harbaugh said. "There are some moving parts there that we're going to have to figure out and explore and see where we're at. It's the best I can do in fairness to everybody right now."
Harbaugh implied that the Ravens traded for Johnson for a reason and intend to use him but clearly there is more going on on the inside than we know.
Some rumors speculate that Johnson has requested to be released by the team, which would be surprising considering the Ravens will be strong contenders in the playoffs. and Carolina will be watching from their couch.
Johnson was Carolina's leading receiver in receptions (30), receiving yards (357) and touchdowns (three) this year before being traded. He was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent five years with the team. He found himself traded for the first time this past offseason to Carolina.
We only learned the real reason behind Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's benching a few weeks after, we might just have to do the same here with Johnson.