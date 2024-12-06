It sure sounds like the Red Sox see the writing on the wall with Juan Soto sweepstakes
When word got out that the Boston Red Sox were interested in signing Juan Soto, most of the fan base scoffed, and for good reason. While the Red Sox certainly have the capability of handing out whatever contract Soto will end up getting, their recent inactivity when it comes to landing big-name free agents gave fans reason to be skeptical.
Well, fast forward around a month, and Boston is squarely in the mix to win the Soto sweepstakes. They're one of five teams that have been linked to the 26-year-old the entire way, and reports suggest that they're finally willing to spend like the Red Sox once again. But while John Henry's money — perhaps even over $600 million of it — is finally not the problem, the latest report from Alex Speier of the Boston Globe (subscription required) suggests that the team might not love its chances at actually signing him when all is said and done.
"The Mets and owner Steve Cohen loom large. The Sox are aware of rumors that Cohen told Boras he would go $50 million beyond any other team’s highest offer. Whether accurate or not, the perception of Cohen’s willingness to spend to such heights lords over the bidding and how teams approach it," Speier wrote.
Cohen is the ultimate wild card. He is the richest owner in baseball, capable of spending a lot more than the field for a player he really wants. Soto certainly fits the bill as the kind of player he'd overpay for, and if he's really going to spend $50 million more than the highest offer, the Red Sox would be in trouble. It seems like the team realizes as much, and they came up with possibly the most desperate solution to attempt to solve that problem.
"For that reason, the Red Sox have expressed interest in an additional meeting in which Boras and Soto would identify a price that would get a deal done. It’s unknown if such a meeting has been or will be granted."
Knowing that Cohen looms, the Red Sox want to get Soto to give them a price for them to match in a private meeting. Speier notes that it's unknown whether Soto will allow that kind of meeting to take place.
Desperate much? Everything about this rumor suggests that the Red Sox know that they're not currently the frontrunners to win this.
The way this has been set so far, Scott Boras has the teams in the mix blindly bidding against each other. Nobody knows what the offer to beat is. That's why the Red Sox, knowing that Cohen is a threat, are eager to get a little inside information; if you can't beat your competition straight up, why not throw a Hail Mary and see what happens?
While it's admirable that Boston is doing whatever they can to try and get this done, it's hard to envision Soto actually taking this meeting. His best chance of getting the most money possible is having the owners blindly bid against each other. Plus, chances are that if Soto gave them a figure, it'd be too large for John Henry and Co. to stomach, considering the latest rumors of where his price might land.
Can the Red Sox win this? Absolutely, but Soto almost certainly won't entertain giving them a price in a private meeting. Boston needing said meeting to like their chances suggests that they might see the writing on the wall here.