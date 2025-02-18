It sure sounds like the Vikings are ready to enter the J.J. McCarthy era with latest update
By Kinnu Singh
The 2024 season is in the books, and preparations for 2025 are already underway. The NFL’s two-week franchise tag window opens on March 4. During that period, teams will be able to reserve the rights of one player before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Last offseason, nine teams used the franchise tag on one of their pending free agents. Six of those franchise-tagged players signed long-term extensions with their respective teams, while two were traded and one is scheduled to hit free agency again this offseason.
One of the more fascinating teams to watch this time around will be the Minnesota Vikings, who once again face looming questions at the quarterback position. With veteran quarterback Sam Darnold set to hit free agency, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah may have to determine their plan for the position rather quickly — but it doesn't seem like he's willing to use the franchise tag to do so.
Vikings may be ready to start J.J. McCarthy in 2025
The Vikings will likely allow Darnold to test the market and use the franchise tag on one of their other pending free agents, according to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.
In addition to Darnold, the Vikings pending free agents include left tackle Cam Robinson, running back Aaron Jones, cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Stephon Gilmore, and safeties Camryn Bynum and Harrison Smith. All seven of those players are ranked among PFF’s top 100 free agents.
Since Darnold will likely garner a multi-year contract in free agency, the franchise tag could be the team’s only path to retaining him without a long-term commitment. The Vikings already have their long-term solution in quarterback J.J. McCarthy, whom they selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. That will likely prevent the team from signing Darnold to a long-term deal.
Darnold had a secure grasp on the starting role after McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason, and the veteran led the team to a tie for the second-best record in the NFC. But when the Vikings had an opportunity to clinch the top seed in the conference, Darnold fell flat. Minnesota lost their final two games of the season, including a Wild Card Round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Vikings could use their franchise tag on Bynum, who plays a vital role on the defense, or Murphy, who registered a career-high six interceptions in 2024. They’re more likely to not use it at all, however. Minnesota has only used the franchise tag three times in franchise history, with former safety Anthony Harris being the last player to receive the designation in 2020.