It sure sounds like the Yankees are cheaping out at glaring position of need
Yes, the New York Yankees lost Juan Soto to their crosstown rivals, but they've rebounded quite nicely from that miss, bringing in guys like Max Fried, Devin Williams, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt. They might not be a better team than they were in 2024, but with the American League only getting weaker, they still look like the favorites to get back to the World Series in 2025.
While the Yankees have done a good job rebounding from the Soto miss, their roster does have one clear hole. They need another infielder, desperately. They brought Goldschmidt in to replace the departing Anthony Rizzo, and have Jazz Chisholm and Anthony Volpe locked into two other infield spots, but they're one infielder short on paper.
Unfortunately for Yankees fans, it sounds like the team is going to be incredibly cheap when it comes to addressing that final infield spot.
Yankees are going the cheap route to address glaring hole on their roster
Jon Heyman of the NY Post went into depth discussing New York's plan to round out its infield, and let's just say it isn't pretty.
First and foremost, the only way they appear to be willing to add a needle-moving infielder would be if they're able to trade Marcus Stroman and save money on the $18.3 million he's owed in 2025. Trading Stroman and not having to eat the entire contract is absolutely a possibility with starting pitching being as in demand as it is, but the fact that they have to trade Stroman just to bring in an infielder is pretty telling.
"Should they save money there, the Yankees would have more to spend on an infielder — though don’t expect Alex Bregman or Nolan Arenado."
Even if the Yankees save money in a Stroman trade, the team still won't be adding one of arguably the two best infielders on the market - Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado. Heyman also notes that there hasn't been much traction with a Luis Arraez trade with the San Diego Padres.
So, if it isn't Bregman, Arenado, or Arraez, who might they pursue, you ask? Heyman links the Yankees to guys like Jorge Polanco, Brendan Rodgers, and Paul DeJong. What makes matters worse, is that not adding anyone, regardless of what happens with Stroman, might even be an option.
"For now, recovering former star D.J. LeMahieu will be given a chance to win a starting spot."
LeMahieu was, at one point, like Heyman said, a star. However, he has one above-average offensive season in the last four years, and is coming off a campaign that saw him slash .204/.269/.259 with two home runs and 26 RBI in 67 games. He was worth -1.6 bWAR. That's a player that a team that's supposed to be competing for a World Series is, at least for now, giving a chance to earn a starting spot.
The Yankees have done well post-Soto, but there's more work to be done. Settling for guys like LeMahieu, Polanco, and Rodgers is frustrating when they certainly have money to spend whether Stroman is traded or not, and have legitimate upgrades available both in free agency and via trade.